Will Former MSU Star Gary Harris Help Bucks in 2025?
Former Michigan State guard Gary Harris agreed to a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.
The veteran spent the last four seasons with the Orlando Magic after the Spartan star had a promising start to his career with the Denver Nuggets.
Harris, now 30, is beginning a new part of his NBA career. He is looking to be the reliable veteran shooter for a Bucks team that needs some help.
Milwaukee let go of star point guard Damian Lillard this offseason after acquiring big man Myles Turner. The Bucks’ offseason has prompted elite forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to reconsider his future.
If Antetokounmpo stays, however, what role will Harris play for a Bucks team trying to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference?
Gary Harris' role with Bucks
The Bucks have a few talented guards who could push Harris for minutes, including Andre Jackson Jr., as well as veteran guards like Cole Anthony and Gary Trent Jr.
Trent poses a challenge for Harris, as the two play similar roles. They are both backcourt players who are 3-point specialists, so Doc Rivers must figure out who will be the team’s top wing shooter in 2025.
The Bucks still have a chance to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Despite injuries to key players on other top contending teams, Milwaukee should be a team that wins a lot of games in its conference.
Harris should help with that, whether he is the starting two-guard for this Bucks team or coming off the bench as an important reserve. The role of a veteran 3-and-D player should never be undervalued.
Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in the conference for the last few seasons, especially when the team won the NBA Finals in 2021. However, since then, things have slowly declined for that organization.
However, the Bucks have developed a floor in the last few years. Milwaukee has been a playoff team for the last decade, and as long as Antetokounmpo is on the team, that should remain a constant.
Harris is a veteran shooter who should help wherever he can. MSU fans loved watching him knock down shots during his days in East Lansing, and that should continue during his veteran days in Milwaukee.
Keep up with all of our Michigan State basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.