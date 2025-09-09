MSU's Jonathan Smith Doesn't Believe in "Trap Games"
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The Michigan State Spartans are at an interesting portion during the early portion of their season.
MSU is coming off a physically and emotionally draining 42-40 victory over Boston College that also had the added juice of being a revenge game. In two weeks, the Spartans are traveling to Los Angeles to face one of the blue bloods of college football: USC.
In between that thrill of victory and a highly challenging Big Ten opener is tiny, little Youngstown State --- the FCS team Michigan State pays a bunch of money to ($725,000, to be exact) to get a nice and easy victory on the schedule.
Here's the problem: Youngstown State's players and coaches don't care that they're supposed to lose. MSU got what it paid for when these teams last met in 2021 --- a 42-14 victory that was wrapped up by halftime --- but a lot of things can change in four years, especially in the realm of college sports.
That YSU team in 2021 finished 3-7 and also faced Michigan State's best team since 2015. The 2025 version of the Penguins is already 2-0 and features one of the best quarterbacks the FCS has to offer.
If the Spartans are not careful, that "FCS" label next to Youngstown State can become the cliche mirage of an oasis that's in the middle of a desert that you see in movies.
What Smith said about "Trap Games"
"Never been a believer in this idea of a trap game," Smith said Monday. "If you get into this trap game (mindset), you're focusing in the wrong spot, whether it's in the past or in the future.
"Our approach this week, we've got to get better starting tomorrow in Tuesday's practice. Every time we get to line up against somebody, we respect them all, who we're playing.
"We know we're going to have to play well to go earn a win, and we want to be in this constant state of improvement (where) we're playing our best football at the end of the year. We've got to improve this Week 2 to Week 3. We want to make it a nice jump."
Past Games vs. FCS Opponents for Smith's Teams
Lately, taking on FCS programs hasn't really caused Smith's teams many headaches.
Last year, Michigan State beat Prairie View A&M 40-0. The year before that, Smith's Oregon State Beavers crushed UC Davis 55-7. Go back another year and there's Oregon State beating Montana State 68-28.
This will also probably be MSU's last game against an FCS school until the 2027 season. All three non-conference slots are filled for 2026 with home games versus Toledo and Eastern Michigan before a road showdown against Notre Dame.
