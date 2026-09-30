Key Matchups to Watch During MSU's Gut-Check Game at Wisconsin

Michigan State needs a win.

The Spartans (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) have their backs against the wall a bit after back-to-back losses and seeing star players Cam Edwards and Jordan Hall leave last week's game vs. Nebraska on the injury cart. Edwards has already been ruled out for the season.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks around before a game against Nebraska. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This week's clash at Wisconsin (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) is hardly a cupcake. The Badgers have suddenly gathered a ton of momentum after upsetting then-No. 13 Penn State on the road during Week 4.

Football is a matchup sport, and there is no shortage of interesting ones in this matchup. These are three to keep an eye on during Saturday's game. Kickoff that day is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

MSU C Trent Fraley vs. Wisconsin DT Hammond Russell IV

Michigan State offensive lineman Trent Fraley (63) practice ahead of the Toledo game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most interesting battle in the trenches will be Michigan State center Trent Fraley against Wisconsin defensive tackle Hammond Russell IV. This matchup is experience vs. experience and portal addition vs. portal addition. Fraley is a North Dakota State transfer in his fifth and final year of college football. Russell transferred from West Virginia to Wisconsin and is a sixth-year senior.

This one should really pique people's interest, partially because Wisconsin will use Russell as a nose tackle on occasion. Not many college teams line up defensive tackles directly in front of the opposing center often, but it feels like Russell does it quite a bit. It's not for a super significant number of snaps, but it's something Fraley must be prepared for.

Wisconsin defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV (91) is shown after making a stop during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Russell is the player Fraley needs to be aware of on most snaps, even when Russell isn't lined up directly in front of him. Russell normally lines up in that 2i-technique spot, meaning he's on the inside shoulder of the left or right guard, and he's almost always the closest defensive lineman to the center.

Wisconsin also got one huge play from Russell against Penn State. Russell was 1-on-1 with PSU's center, drove him back, got a hand on the pass from Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht, and one of his fellow defensive linemen intercepted the pass just outside of Penn State's own red zone. Wisconsin's offense only got a field goal out of it, but that's the type of play that can change outcomes.

Wisconsin EDGE Sebastian Cheeks vs. MSU’s Offensive Tackles

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's pass rusher that Michigan State will have to try to keep in check is Sebastian Cheeks. He's normally the Badgers' weakside defensive end and plays a similar role to the Spartans' rush end position occupied by Kenny Soares Jr. Cheeks has 2.5 sacks this season already, with 1.5 of those sacks being in Wisconsin's games against Notre Dame (1.0) and Penn State (0.5). Michigan State has allowed 15 sacks this year, the most in the Big Ten (though this isn't entirely the offensive line's fault).

MSU plays three different players at offensive tackle on a weekly basis. Ben Murawski starts at left tackle, Rakeem Johnson can play on either side, and Robert Wright Jr. generally fills in at right tackle whenever Johnson plays on the left side. Cheeks has forced two fumbles this year, too, so all three tackles will have to be on point in order to limit the impact he'll have on the game.

MSU NBs Richard/Martinez vs. Wisconsin WR Tyrell Henry

Michigan State’s Michael Richard celebrates after a tackle against Toledo during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nickelback is another spot on the field that's been in flux this year. Right now, it seems like Michigan State has been rotating Michael Richard and Nikai Martinez between there and field safety. The big name on the scouting report for both of them this week against Wisconsin will be Tyrell Henry, a former Spartan.

Henry is the Badgers' leading receiver thus far. He's got 24 catches through four games, and nobody else on Wisconsin's roster has more than 11. Henry has totaled 307 receiving yards on those receptions, which is more than 100 more than the next-closest player. He also mostly operates as a slot receiver, which is generally the person a nickelback is asked to cover.

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry (0) makes a reception during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 54-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henry has four catches for 42 yards against Notre Dame and two catches for 14 yards at Penn State. His best performance this season, by far, was against Eastern Michigan, where he hauled in 14 passes for 160 yards and a score.

Michigan State's defense also needs to find a way to force some turnovers. The Spartans didn't force any against Notre Dame or Wisconsin, but Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph is a little mistake-prone. Joseph has thrown five interceptions this season already, three of which came last weekend in Happy Valley, and he also threw 10 last season at Old Dominion.