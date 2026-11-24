The Spartans have been having an overall good season thus far, but there have been a few moments where the team has struggled a bit to find momentum early in the season. With stars at every position and arguably the best player in the country, Jeremy Fears Jr., Spartan Nation should be excited.

Jeremy Fears has consistently been able to rise even when the team as a whole is having a bad day. But after MSU's loss to Tennessee, things have tumbled a bit.

Not only have the Spartans dropped from the No. 2-ranked team in the nation to the 11th-ranked team in the nation, but they have also had massive issues with their centers that have only been half-fixed by players in similar positions, like Cam Ward.

On the roster, there has been one player on the team who was very promising early on, struggled a bit, and is starting to get back on track, like MSU is after their win against Detroit Mercy. That player is Kaleb Glenn.

Kaleb Glenn's Season Thus Far, Rebound Against Detroit Mercy

Glenn started out the season well with an 11-point game in only 12 minutes on the court, as well as a handful of other smaller stats like a block, a steal, and a couple of rebounds. He looked very promising and could be someone MSU could rely on off the bench in big moments.

After that, though, he did not have a single game reach double digits again in scoring, and against ranked opponents like the Duke Blue Devils and the aforementioned Volunteers, he was only able to put up three points apiece, though he was effective on the glass against Tennessee.

Glue Guy

But he rebounded against Detroit Mercy just like the team did after their loss to Tennessee, as he reached double-digit points again with 11, grabbed four rebounds, and notched two blocks. He did, though, have nearly twice the minutes he had against Quinnipiac, but it could be argued that the competition was tougher against the Titans.

But this bounce back is what the team needs when some of their stars in Jordan Scott and Coen Carr are being kept out of games like they were against Detroit Mercy, as it is situations like these where MSU is going to face huge opponents soon that the depth players such as Glenn need to be able to step up in big ways.