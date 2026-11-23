A lot of the discussion about Michigan State football has to be about its future.

That's sort of how it has to be with the Spartans sitting at 3-8 overall entering the final week of the 2026 season. This upcoming transfer portal window will be huge in determining how 2027 looks for MSU, but how Pat Fitzgerald closes out his first full high school recruiting cycle in East Lansing is also important.

The early signing period -- Dec. 2-4 -- is a little more than a week away from now. Recruiting activity really picks up this time of year as teams try to fill out their final spots. As many recruits count down the days until they can put pen to paper, let's take a look at some of the best players in Michigan State's class:

IOL Grant Adloff

Michigan State commit Grant Adloff with head coach Pat Fitzgerald at an MSU hockey game. | Grant Adloff

The top recruit in the Spartans' 2027 group is interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The fact that he's actually Michigan State's top recruit right now is a positive testament to the talent identification of this staff. Adloff, a Grand Rapids native, committed to MSU back in January and was just the second recruit Fitzgerald and the staff had landed for this cycle.

When Adloff committed, he hadn't even gotten an official rating from a major recruiting site, and West Virginia was his only other Power Four offer.

Now, Adloff is considered a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals has him ranked 188th overall in its individual rankings, while 247Sports has him at 153rd overall. ESPN still has Adloff as a three-star. Still, Michigan State did a good job getting Adloff's commitment very early in this one, and the very early signs seem pretty positive.

LB Matthew Brady

Another player who recently got a ratings bump is linebacker Matthew Brady. He just got four-star status from Rivals, slotting in at 167th overall in the class and 12th among those at his position. Brady committed to Michigan State back in early June and is picking the Spartans over other P4 offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Northwestern. The big thing to like about Brady's own game is his versatility.

"Will offer a school possibilities as to where to play him," wrote Rivals' Allen Trieu on his player profile. "Can be a WILL, a MIKE or even come down and rush off the edge in certain situations... Will need to adjust to the higher level in college, which will be a fairly big jump from his high school competition. But he has the frame, speed and intangibles to easily project as a starting linebacker at the Power Four level."

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OT Caleb Johnson

Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson on a visit to Michigan State. | Caleb Johnson / Michigan State Football

The commitment that might've felt the most important at the time was the one from offensive tackle Caleb Johnson. He's the only consensus four-star recruit in MSU's class right now (meaning Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN all have him in that tier) and is 339th overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings, only behind Adloff's No. 279 mark.

Johnson committed to Michigan State in June, and it felt like a minor, pleasant surprise. MSU had an uphill battle in his recruitment with Johnson's hometown Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana being the two other teams involved the most in his recruitment. Johnson took official visits to those two schools, as well as East Lansing, but Michigan State did enough to land him. Some of Johnson's other offers include Auburn, UCLA, Illinois, Colorado, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

S Don Spillers III

King senior wide receiver Don Spillers (4) runs out onto the field ahead of a high school football game against Cass Tech at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of MSU's most interesting recruits this cycle is Detroit native Don Spillers III. There was a time when Courtney Hawkins was recruiting him to Michigan State to play receiver, but that eventually shifted to James Adams recruiting him as a safety. The Spartans eventually landed Spillers' verbal pledge to be a safety over Illinois' efforts to get him as a receiver.

Spillers also recently got a ratings bump, reaching four-star status on 247Sports, more specifically, being ranked No. 228 overall in the class and No. 5 among all 2027 recruits from Michigan.

DL Ohimai Ozolua

Romeoville defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One area Fitzgerald certainly wants to build a pipeline is Chicago. It's an area he, of course, frequently recruited while he was at Northwestern, and it didn't take long for him to utilize his many connections in the city at Michigan State. The top Chicago-area recruit Fitzgerald has gotten in Year 1 is defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua.

Each major recruiting site has Ozolua as a three-star prospect individually, but he's still rated high enough to get four-star status on the 247Sports Composite at No. 450 overall. Ozolua committed in April, choosing Michigan State over other offers from Miami (FL), Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, and several other P4 schools.