How Will Former MSU Star Reed Fare in 2025?
Green Bay Packers wide receiver and former Michigan State star Jayden Reed has had an electric start to his NFL career.
Since being a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Reed has caught 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been a productive receiver and returner for one of the NFC’s top teams.
Although Reed has led the team in receiving yards in the last two seasons, the Packers looked to improve at wide receiver this offseason. They spent two premium draft picks on receiving talent, including one in the first round in Texas’ Matthew Golden.
That may put Reed’s role as the team’s top receiver in jeopardy, as the Packers had not taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, when they took Javon Walker at No. 20 overall.
Will Reed have to adjust to a new role? Not particularly, and here’s why.
With the way the Packers’ offense is constructed, Green Bay will spread the ball around. Jordan Love enjoys throwing to multiple receivers, and Reed is at the top of that list.
That should not change just because Golden is now in the fold.
Matt LaFleur has always spoken highly of Reed, so there is no reason to think he will take a backseat to Golden or any other Packers receiver. Reed has more speed than any non-Golden Packers receiver, so the team can use him in multiple ways.
The Packers have lots of receiving talent, including Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Their tight ends, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, are also solid pass-catchers.
Green Bay has used Reed in the run game, too, as he is the team’s top receiver and the top gadget player. Even with Golden and third-round rookie Savion Williams now on the team, Reed’s role with the team should not change.
In fact, Reed has a chance to have a career season in Green Bay. Golden will spread defenses out even more, so Reed should get more one-on-one looks than he ever has.
MSU fans may not want to see Reed succeed as a member of the Packers, but they will always appreciate him for what he did in East Lansing.
A faction of MSU-Lions fans will hold Reed in their hearts, even if he is playing for the rival Packers.
Be sure to keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kelly's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.