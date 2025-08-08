Aaron Rodgers Includes and Omits Some Shocking Names to Build 'Perfect' Wide Receiver
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 21st NFL season come the fall, meaning he has played with a multitude of talented wide receivers during his career.
While he was with Green Bay, Rodgers tossed passes to players like Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. Adams and Lazard even followed the quarterback to the Jets. And now, on the Steelers, Rodgers is playing with another WR superstar in DK Metcalf. Suffice it to say, he's been spoiled with receivers for over two decades.
Rodgers was recently asked by CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden to create the "perfect" receiver using elements from different wideouts in NFL history. He then built a dream receiver based on speed, size, hands, high-point ability and football IQ.
In his answer, Rodgers selected NFL legends like Randy Moss for high-point ability and Julio Jones for speed. He added two of his former teammates to the mix, as well: Adams for football IQ and Jordy Nelson for hands. The quarterback then selected Metcalf for size, which was a bit shocking since the duo hasn't even played a regular-season game together yet.
It's also noticeable that Rodgers omitted some of his other former teammates, like Lazard and Cobb, for instance. It's impossible for Rodgers to name all of the star receivers he's thrown to in his NFL career, but it's interesting he would choose naming Metcalf over other players he has more history with.
Rodgers naming Metcalf when crafting his perfect wide receiver will surely make Steelers fans excited, though. Maybe they'll be the next hot quarterback-receiver duo to watch this season.