Magic, Other MSU Legends Reaching Out Before Battle vs. UConn

One of the program's all-time greats is coming through during a big week.

On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo appeared on the "Up & Adams Show," hosted by Kay Adams, ahead of his team's trip to Washington, D.C. for a game against UConn in the Sweet Sixteen. It was there that he revealed that program legend and all-time NBA great Magic Johnson was calling in that day to talk with the team on Zoom, and he wondered out loud, "How cool is that?"

"I talked to Mateen, talked to Draymond this week... Magic's calling in today for something with our team. They don't forget us."



Tom Izzo on the special bond between @MSU_Basketball and its alums 🤝@Mateen_Cleaves | @Money23Green | @MagicJohnson | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Jg1gKiqnJc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 24, 2026

Izzo also says that he's been in contact with several other program alumni, including Mateen Cleaves and Draymond Green. Being able to keep in touch with his former players, even during this time of year during the NCAA Tournament, is one of those things that keeps Izzo chugging.

"Players coming back is the best," Izzo said. "I talked to Mateen, talked to Draymond this week. It's not name-dropping. I think Magic's calling in today for something with our team. They don't forget us, and I think they don't forget us because we reach out to them, and they reach out to us."

The Direct Impact of Player Alumni

Former Michigan State great Mateen Cleaves claps after Cassius Winston passes Cleaves' Big Ten career assist record during the second half on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's very common to see Izzo's former players coming back to East Lansing, so much so that Raymar Morgan and Goran Suton are both helping out on the staff this year. Guys like Magic and Cleaves are past their playing days, but they still have a direct impact on Izzo's program beyond just showing up to games.

Izzo cites his program's annual "Grind Week," when a bunch of alumni return to campus. Just in the past few years, guys like Draymond Green, Miles Bridges, Kalin Lucas, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman, Jaren Jackson Jr., Matt McQuaid, and many others have come back. Not only does it show the players the type of community Izzo wants to build, but it also gives the current roster some serious competition to practice with before the season begins.

"They do a lot for me in helping develop these younger guys," Izzo said. "They come back for our 'Grind Week,' which is our pro week in August. Those guys are very instrumental in the success we've had. I have Jeremy [Fears Jr.] talking to Mateen during the year, even some. It helps. I've been very blessed, very fortunate. That's what happens when you stay in a place for a long time."

MSU Looking To Get Back to Elite Eight

Michigan State's game against UConn is set for 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday night on CBS. The winner goes to the Elite Eight against either Duke or St. John's.