Multiple MSU Signees Move Up in Latest Rankings Update

Michigan State basketball's 2026 recruiting class has the chance to be truly special.

MSU has four signees set to join the team for the 2026-27 class. That group is currently ranked second nationally, according to 247Sports, only trailing Duke. That same site recently updated its rankings on Thursday, and it's only making the Spartans' class look better.

Carlos Medlock Jr.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

The biggest leap for the Spartans from Thursday's update goes to incoming point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. , who had quietly been MSU's most underrated recruit for a fair bit. He shot up 20 spots in 247Sports' rankings, going from 65th to 45th overall in the class of 2026.

Medlock committed to Michigan State last July. He was down at 100th overall in the class at the time. Before he officially chose the Spartans, he was down at 179th overall back in May. He's a little undersized at 5-foot-11, but is still a score-first guard who can be a key contributor for MSU next season.

Also worth noting is that Medlock is now teammates with center Ethan Taylor , who is Michigan State's top recruit in the 2026 class, at Link Academy in Branson, Mo. Taylor stayed pretty steady in the rankings update, ultimately sliding one spot from 27th to 28th in the class.

Taylor borders between four- and five-star status. On the 247Sports Composite, which factors in rankings from other sites, Taylor is a five-star at 24th overall in the class.

Jasiah Jervis

July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NY Rens Jasiah Jervis (3) moves towards the basket during the NY Rens and JL3 game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The NY Rens won 83-53. | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Michigan State's risers is forward Jasiah Jervis , who officially committed to the Spartans back in November over offers from N.C. State, Pitt, Illinois, and Tennessee. Jervis rose five spots in 247Sports' rankings, from 38th to 33rd. He's been one of the biggest risers of this cycle; at this time last year, he was ranked 109th.

Jervis is listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He attends Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., which is located just north of the Bronx and New York City. His game at the moment mostly translates into being a two-guard at the next level, which is a place MSU is seeking a difference-maker at the moment.

Julius Avent

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent make his entrance. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also getting a slight bump is power forward Julius Avent . He's Michigan State's lowest-rated 2026 signee, but he still rose five spots from 89th to 84th overall and is firmly within four-star status. Avent, who is from Oradell, N.J., chose MSU over offers from Penn State, Xavier, Seton Hall, and Providence.

The frame for Avent is what stands out about him as a prospect. He's listed at 6-foot-7, but his wingspan has been measured at 7-foot-3. With some further development in East Lansing, Avent could become a serious weapon for Tom Izzo to utilize.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's 2026 class when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW