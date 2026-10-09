One Strength MSU Football Can Use Against Illinois

The Spartans haven't had much success recently, and many of their issues stem from the offensive side of the ball rather than the defensive side, though that unit has its own slew of issues as well, mostly due to injuries.

The defense has given MSU the space to win games, albeit tough games, and the offense has simply not been able to capitalize. Sure, they do not have their star running back, Cam Edwards, anymore, and that is a tough loss to have to face, as he was supposed to be the engine of the offense, but what needed to happen was for MSU to just keep moving forward and still be able to produce in at least some way.

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd, center, celebrates with Rhys Dakin, left, after Boyd made a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That way could even come down to field goals, as getting three points on the board is better than getting zero points on the board when the offense begins to stall, but MSU has not been able to do that recently, and if things continue, they won't be able to do so in their next game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In fact, field goals might actually be the only way for the Spartans to thrive or at least get something to show for their effort on offense, as it has in other points this season, and they have a kicker who is capable of being trusted with more.

What MSU Needs To Do Against Illinois

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have a great kicker in Liam Boyd, who has been reliable this season, is automatic from anywhere within 49 yards, and has made one of his three 50+ yard attempts. He has the leg and generally has the accuracy to get points on the board for MSU.

He also has not missed an extra point attempt thus far this season, which might sound unimpressive as it is simply extra points, and there have only been eight so far, but when MSU might have to decide between going for a long fourth down in the red zone, it could be wiser to just let Boyd do his thing.

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd makes the extra point against Eastern Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Proof Is There

The thing is, the last time the Spartans did this, it worked mightily in their favor against the Toledo Rockets, as he scored 16 of the team's 30 points in their win.

When given work to do, Boyd has done it, and when given work to do, the offense has fallen short of touchdowns. Therefore, MSU needs to do what they can to at least get into Boyd's range and let him take it from there, starting with Illinois . Success will be easier to find from then on.