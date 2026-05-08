Outgoing MSU Transfer Ugochukwu Lands at SEC Program

Michigan State's lone outgoing transfer has found his new spot.

On Thursday, former MSU combo guard Divine Ugochukwu announced on social media that he was committing to play at LSU next season. The Tigers are now coached by Will Wade, who just coached N.C. State and former Spartans guard Tre Holloman this past season.

Timeline of Ugochukwu's Departure

Ugochukwu's departure wasn't super surprising in a vacuum. With the expected return of Jeremy Fears Jr . and the addition of Carlos Medlock Jr. at point guard, as well as having Jasiah Jervis, Kur Teng, and Jordan Scott potentially at shooting guard, there wasn't a ton of minutes to go around.

What made Ugochukwu's decision interesting was the fact that he entered just before the deadline. News didn't officially come out that he had entered the portal until the day after the portal officially closed to new entrants. About two weeks later, Ugochukwu has now found his new school.

Some Parallels With Holloman

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The decision to go to LSU is an interesting one, because this now means that Michigan State has seen its backup point guard transfer out in back-to-back seasons and wind up with Wade.

Holloman hardly got any additional playing time this past season with NCSU. Tom Izzo has indicated that someone ( almost certainly Holloman ) has told him several times that he regrets his decision to transfer away. Holloman has posted photos of himself around MSU's campus or facilities several times since the conclusion of the season.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Things can easily turn out differently for Ugochukwu, though. LSU is literally going to have an entirely new roster next season. That blank slate should give Ugochukwu a lot more wiggle room and opportunity to go play.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lays into Michigan State guard Trey Fort (9) during a time out in the first half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Next for MSU

Given the options at point guard and shooting guard, Izzo and the Spartans really don't have to find a direct replacement for Ugochukwu. Fears is an All-American, after all, and Medlock is an upper-tier 4-star recruit. Michigan State has only added one player from the transfer portal this offseason: 7-foot-2 Charlotte center transfer Anton Bonke .

Ugochukwu going out and Bonke coming in means MSU is at 14 players for 2026-27. That means, though, the Spartans can add at least one more player for next season, since the NCAA roster limit is 15. If Michigan State does fill that spot, it's more likely to be somebody who fills out the depth of the roster, rather than be someone meant to play a lot.

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI