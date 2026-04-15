5 MSU Football Players Who Can Break Out in 2026

It's the final week of spring ball for Michigan State football.

The program is hoping that its fortune can change under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and all the new assistant coaches that he hired in the process. A busy transfer portal season that saw 30 players come in and even more depart means much of the roster is different, too.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, slaps hands with NiJhay Burt during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That creates an opportunity for those on the 2026 list, though. There is hardly a position on the field where it feels like someone will be tasked with stepping up at least a little bit.

With so many unknowns, there is a chance a player can catch people off guard a bit. Here are some of my candidates:

WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) tries to run through a tackle from Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during a game on Oct. 25, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One guy who felt underutilized last year was slot receiver Chrishon McCray . He was still productive with 24 catches, 330 yards, and three touchdowns, but it definitely seemed like there was a lot of untapped production.

With top outside receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly gone, McCray is going to be asked to help carry a bigger load this upcoming season. When offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was calling plays at Alabama in 2024, former Spartan Germie Bernard broke out for 794 receiving yards on 50 catches while splitting time between the slot and out wide.

DB Michael Richard

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) tries to avoid a hit from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (5) during the first half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

One guy who has been getting a lot of compliments during spring ball is Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard . He has one year of eligibility left and intercepted three passes last season.

On the back end with returning safety Nikai Martinez, Richard can play both safety and be the team's nickel. Paired up with Charles Brantley and Tre Bell at corner, the Spartans' entire back end could be a nice strength next season.

DL Mikeshun Beeler

Michigan State's Mikeshun Beeler (52) left, and Andrew Dennis (77) collide during a drill at practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A chance to possibly seriously see the field is redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler . He's appeared in one game in each of his first two collegiate seasons, but he was a two-time Scout Team Player of the Week last season.

Beeler is from Chicago, so Fitzgerald already had some familiarity with him. He said Tuesday that Beeler has made "the steps that we were hopeful he would make" during the spring. With a lot of space to maneuver on the depth chart at defensive line, Beeler could take a big leap this fall.

C Trent Fraley

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; North Dakota State Bison center Trent Fraley (63) hikes the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another transfer addition to keep an eye on is North Dakota State center Trent Fraley , who was the FCS's top center last season. Fraley's dad, Hank, is also the offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions.

Fitzgerald also listed Fraley on Tuesday as one of his standouts from spring ball. He's on the short side for an offensive line at 6-foot-1, but his mobility and track record of play make it a clear expectation that he'll play the center position well next fall.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (35) celebrates after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One name that has been mentioned as a leader a lot is Kenny Soares Jr. , who transferred in from N.C. State this offseason. Soares actually began at Northwestern, and Fitzgerald was his coach during his true freshman season.

In 2025 with the Wolfpack, Soares was pretty productive with 80 total tackles as a linebacker. He'll be in a different role with Michigan State. The Spartans list him as EDGE, but Soares will likely be a rush end (a hybrid between a linebacker and a defensive end).

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images