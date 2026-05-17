5 MSU Players Who Could Benefit from Potential '5-in-5' Rule

A massive rule change might impact college athletics soon.

The NCAA is currently in the process of changing the maximum number of years somebody can play college sports from four to five. This would basically eliminate redshirts and make eligibility rules more based on age.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Such a rule change would basically give those who have not redshirted in the past an additional year of eligibility.

These are five notable players on the current Michigan State football roster who could potentially be impacted positively by the change:

LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) chases Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) during a game at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. MSU won, 38-28. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The biggest name on the roster who could end up getting an additional season is the linebacker Jordan Hall . He's perhaps the best defender on the team right now, having led MSU with 88 total tackles and three forced fumbles during the 2025 season.

He's a true senior right now, but going to '5-in-5' would extend Hall's eligibility. There is a good chance Hall could be set on going to the NFL after the 2026 season, but the odds of a return for 2027 are not zero, after all. We'll just have to see what transpires on and off the field for Hall before truly thinking about that possibility a ton, though.

LB Dion Crawford

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of the players who will be playing next to Hall on the field could also be a beneficiary. Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford is a true senior during his first official season with the Spartans. He's expected to contribute right away after he made 81 tackles last season with the Bulls.

Crawford was also a third-team all-MAC honoree in 2024 after he finished second in the conference with 8.5 sacks. He also totaled 15.0 tackles for loss that season. Getting more than one season from Crawford out of the portal would definitely be a bit of a welcome surprise for Michigan State.

P Rhys Dakin

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin (9) looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's new starting punter would also stand to benefit from the rule change. Rhys Dakin , who transferred into the program from Iowa this offseason, is a true junior this coming year. Going to '5-in-5' would stretch his remaining years of eligibility from two to three.

That's as many years as Ryan Eckley was the starting punter for the Spartans before he wound up getting picked by the Baltimore Ravens in this year's NFL Draft. Dakin is also an above-average Big Ten punter.

Punter Rhys Dakin (9) stands for a photo during Iowa Football media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's averaged 43.9 yards per punt thus far, getting second-team all-Big Ten honors from the media in 2024 and becoming an honorable mention all-conference choice last season. Adding that additional year would give Michigan State some additional security at the position for the future.

NB Michael Richard

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (1) intercepts a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New nickelback Michael Richard is another true senior who could get another year. He transferred in this past offseason from Louisiana Tech, where he intercepted three passes during the 2025 season, also making five tackles for loss. Richard was also the Conference USA Freshman of the Year back in 2023.

He's bringing more than 1,500 snaps of experience on defense to the Spartans this coming season. Keeping Richard around would undoubtedly be a nice victory for MSU's future at the safety position. Even if '5-in-5' goes into effect, free safety Nikai Martinez will be on his way out because this will be his fifth year playing college football. Aveon Grose will also be out, and Maine transfer Devin Vaught won't gain anything as a redshirt junior.

RB Marvis Parrish

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Getting a running back who you know is going to be productive with four years of eligibility remaining is a pretty ideal situation. That's what the Spartans could end up having with Marvis Parrish , who is entering his true sophomore season.

Parrish was Western Kentucky's lead running back last season, totaling 779 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher, right, hands the ball off to Marvis Parrish during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Switching the eligibility model would increase his years of eligibility back up to the original four, as if that productive season at the Group of Five level had never happened. UConn transfer Cam Edwards is expected to be the RB1 this coming season, but he'll be out of eligibility whether the rule changes or not.

That's what really opens up the opportunity for Parrish. He won't be the top back this coming season, but after a year as an RB2 or RB3, he might be in line to take over for a while.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI