For most people on Thanksgiving, it's about appreciating what they've already got. Michigan State is hoping it can get another win.

The 11th-ranked Spartans (5-2) are playing on the fourth Thursday of November for the fifth time in six years. Arkansas (4-2) is the opponent this year, and the stakes at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit are pretty high.

The Basics on Arkansas

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Rank: NR | KenPom Rank: 38 | EvanMiya.com Rank: 45 (rankings are as of Wednesday morning).

Record: 4-2 | Head Coach: John Calipari (3rd season at Arkansas; 54-25 record)

Arkansas' Schedule So Far

Opponent Score Arkansas-Pine Bluff (H) W, 106-61 No. 9 Virginia (N) L, 91-72 Robert Morris (H) W, 76-53 Central Arkansas (H) W, 79-66 Indiana (N) L, 81-76 Mississippi Valley State (H) W, 92-48

What to Make of the Razorbacks

This is a pretty important game for Arkansas. The Razorbacks have lost both of their games against serious competition up to this point, and a victory against Michigan State during what will essentially be a road game is precisely what Arkansas needs to get its season off the ground.

At the time this article is being written, the average KenPom ranking of the Razorbacks' four wins is 273.5. Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Mississippi Valley State are the two worst teams in Division I hoops, according to the same site.

Nov 20, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) warms up before the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tricky part is that Arkansas still has more than enough talent to win any game on any given night. John Calipari is still the coach, after all. He brought in four different five-star recruits this past cycle: international prospect Miikka Muurinen, guard Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 2 overall), guard JJ Andrews (No. 13 overall), and forward Abdou Toure (No. 16 overall).

There is also a blend of other returning players from last year's team and additions from the transfer portal. Billy Richmond III, in his third year with the program, has been the Razorbacks' top player so far, averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game so far this year. Jeremiah Wilkinson will be a big player to watch; he averages 14.7 points per game and is shooting 45.7% from three on 7.7 attempts a contest thus far.

Stakes for MSU

Overall, though, if both Virginia and Indiana can beat Arkansas on neutral courts, it's a reasonable expectation that Michigan State should be able to do the same in front of a friendly crowd in Detroit. UVA looks to be a pretty good team this year, perhaps better than MSU, but the Cavaliers also won that game by a pretty good margin. Indiana spent a ton of money this offseason, but the Hoosiers probably aren't as good as the Spartans right now, and they had enough to beat Arkansas.

Part of the big question, though, is how healthy Jordan Scott and Coen Carr are for Michigan State. Scott is dealing with an issue in his right shoulder, and Carr has a minor case of tendinitis. Tom Izzo said on Monday that he "expects" both of them to play, but whether they're able to start or play the substantial share of minutes they're accustomed to is the other question.

Arkansas probably needs a win on Thanksgiving more than the Spartans need it, but this is still a very important game. This game will almost certainly be considered a Quad 1 opportunity for Michigan State, and those are ultimately the games that the NCAA Tournament selection committee is going to care about the most when they're comparing MSU's resume to other teams'.

Michigan State guard Carlos Medlock Jr. (7) asks for a call during a game against Northern Iowa at the Breslin Center on Friday, November 13, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There will be plenty more Q1 opportunities during the 20-game Big Ten schedule (probably about 13-14, give or take a few), but getting some wins like that during the non-conference slate is a way to make a statement that your brand of basketball can win on a national scale, rather than just a regional one.

A loss here would hurt Michigan State more than the loss at Tennessee did. The metrics and/or analytics indicate that the Volunteers are a better team, and MSU is essentially getting a home game with this matchup, while the Tennessee game was, of course, a true road contest. It's not a "can't lose" game like when the Spartans play a Toledo or a Northern Iowa, but it is a "should not lose" situation.

Final Thoughts, Prediction

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, and Arkansas' head coach John Calipari meet before the game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday will be Michigan State's first serious test of resilience this season. The Spartans got a slice of humble pie last week at Tennessee, looked sluggish against Detroit Mercy, and two of their starters are probably going to play this game below 100%.

If this were a true neutral court or at Arkansas, where this matchup was supposed to be at first, I'd be inclined to take the Razorbacks. This team has shown that it can play better than it did last week, though, and having this game in Detroit will help. It probably won't be a super flashy or pretty game, but MSU likely ends up pulling it out.

Final Prediction: No. 11 Michigan State 71, Arkansas 68

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