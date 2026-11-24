Wrexham will hit the road again when they travel to Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday.

Phil Parkinson's side head into the match full of confidence following their weekend win over Lincoln, which extended their unbeaten run to three matches and secured just their second away victory of the season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have lost their previous three matches and their last four at home, including a 5-0 hammering by Norwich the last time they played at Ashton Gate. They will be desperate to put things right in midweek as pressure mounts on manager Michael Skubala.

Bristol City vs. Wrexham Prediction

A Repeat of the Weekend

Wrexham dug deep to keep a clean sheet against Lincoln City at the weekend. | Chris Vaughan/Getty Images

Wrexham only climbed one place in the table after their weekend victory and could move into the top half if they secure another away win midweek. The Red Dragons will find it tough to go again after their hard-fought victory at Lincoln, though, so there would be no shame in taking a point from this match.

Skubala is under increasing pressure at Bristol City, and another disappointing performance and result against Wrexham could bring him closer to the exit.

Home Alone: Bristol City have lost six of their eight home matches and scored just four goals at Ashton Gate this season, with spirits low among the home support. Even a Wrexham side that has won only twice on the road will fancy its chances of another victory.

Bristol City have lost six of their eight home matches and scored just four goals at Ashton Gate this season, with spirits low among the home support. Even a Wrexham side that has won only twice on the road will fancy its chances of another victory. Solid at the Back: It wasn't pretty at the weekend, but Wrexham secured their fourth clean sheet of the season with a solid defensive display. They've conceded only 11 goals away from home this season, six of which came in the same match — a significant improvement on last season.

It wasn't pretty at the weekend, but Wrexham secured their fourth clean sheet of the season with a solid defensive display. They've conceded only 11 goals away from home this season, six of which came in the same match — a significant improvement on last season. Back to the Grind: Wrexham didn't create much against Lincoln but managed to snatch a win thanks to one moment of brilliance from George Thomason. With so many attackers still injured, they will need to find another matchwinner in midweek. If they can, they may have rediscovered the gritty ability to grind out results that underpinned their rise from the National League.

Prediction: Bristol City 0–1 Wrexham

Bristol City Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1)

Bristol City fans hope to see Scott Twine recalled against Wrexham. | FotMob

Skubala will have to make changes to his starting lineup in midweek, and the return of Scott Twine would be a hugely popular decision among supporters. The defense should remain unchanged, with the expected alterations coming in attack.

Laurent Tolaj cut a frustrated figure in the weekend defeat to Middlesbrough and could be replaced by Dom Ballard, while Brian De Keersmaecker could also lose his place.

Bristol City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Collins; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson, Pring; Knight, Randell; Cardines, Twine, Hirakawa; Ballard.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Bristol City (3-5-1-1)

Phil Parkinson will refresh his starting lineup in midweek. | FotMob

Parkinson could also make a change to his starting lineup, with Jacques Ekomié set to return at left wingback after coming off the bench at the weekend. The defense should remain unchanged, with George Thomason moving into central midfield to replace Ollie Rathbone.

The main selection debate is whether Issa Kaboré or Danny Imray starts at right wingback, with Lewis O'Brien expected to play behind Kieffer Moore in attack.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-5-1-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Kaboré, Dobson, Whiteman, Thomason, Ekomié; O'Brien; Moore.

What Time Does Bristol City vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Bristol, England

Bristol, England Stadium: Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Date: Tuesday, November 24

Tuesday, November 24 Kickoff time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee: Ben Speedie

How to Watch Bristol City vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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