Quickly Previewing Michigan State Hockey's One-Game Trip to RIT
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Michigan State hockey is on the road for the first time this week, but only for just one game, rather than two.
The third-ranked Spartans have gotten off to a positive start with their 2026-27 season, taking down Boston College in a home exhibition two weeks ago and sweeping Northern Michigan with relative ease last week. This Saturday's game at RIT (1-2-1) will be the first look at how MSU's extremely talented, but young, team looks in a hostile environment.
How To Watch
Puck Drop: Sat., Oct. 17 @ 7:05 p.m. ET
Streaming Options: FloHockey OR Amazon Prime (links included)
What To Know About Matchup
The major storyline for Saturday's game is that it is associate head coach Jared DeMichiel's chance to return to his alma mater. DeMichiel played hockey for RIT from 2006-10, making it to the NCAA Tournament there three times and making it to the Frozen Four in 2010, despite being one of the lowest-seeded teams in the tournament that year.
DeMichiel was inducted into RIT's Hall of Fame back in 2022. He played goalie for the Tigers, posting a 2.48 GAA and a .909 save percentage across his entire career there. DeMichiel actually broke the Division I record for single-season saves with 920 in 2010.
"We've been riding him a little bit about it," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said about DeMichiel's return. "He's a Hall of Famer there, and we're wondering if he's going to drop the puck... Obviously, it's about the team, and he's not going to want it to be about him, but I do think it's awesome. He had a heck of a career, took their team to a Frozen Four, and he's definitely proud to have played there."
As for RIT's season up to this point, the Tigers began their season with a series split against Niagara. This was a home-and-home series for RIT, with Niagara winning Game 1 at its place before the two teams shifted to Henrietta, N.Y., and RIT was able to win its own home game. RIT traveled to No. 18 UMass last weekend, managing a 2-2 tie in Game 1 last Friday before falling 5-1 the following day.
Last season, RIT went exactly .500 at 17-17-2 overall. This was with a 10-4-1 mark at home, though, and one of those wins was over then-No. 8 Penn State. The Tigers finished up ranked 44th out of 63 Division I teams on the NCAA Percentage Index, the system used to determine at-large bids and seeding during the NCAA Tournament.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika