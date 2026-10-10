3 Observations from MSU Hockey's Season Opener vs. NMU

EAST LANSING --- Another expectation-filled Michigan State hockey season is off to a positive start.

The third-ranked Spartans used a very quick start to take down a noticeably improved Northern Michigan squad on Friday night, 6-2. MSU had three goals in the first 10:27 of the game and were able to keep that lead safe the rest of the way. Here are three observations from Michigan State's season-opening victory over its neighbors from the Upper Peninsula:

Lindstrom Moving Quicker, More Involved

Michigan State’s Cayden Lindstrom participates in a drill during hockey practice on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday night was a promising one for sophomore center Cayden Lindstrom . His status as the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft brings a lot of scrutiny, even as Lindstrom looks to make his way back from a major injury in his back. Head coach Adam Nightingale expressed optimism before the season about the type of season that the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect could have, and this game against Northern Michigan was a good start.

Firstly, Lindstrom and the other forwards on the third line got the start. The big part was Lindstrom's goal in the first period, which was a snipe from the high slot that found the upper-left corner of the net. Lindstrom only had three goals in 31 appearances last year. Lindstrom finding nylon in the first game of his second year is definitely a welcome sign for the type of season he could be in line for. He's also definitely moving a little quicker and smoother compared to last season.

Early Breakaway Opportunities Allowed

Michigan State forward Jack Hextall watches the puck during a game against Northern Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the troubling early trends from this one was how frequently Northern Michigan got breakaway opportunities. There were multiple of them during the first period, including NMU's first goal of the game by Branden Piku. Michigan State couldn't really do a lot from that, as a shot was blocked and the puck simply careened to the middle of the ice, right between both of the Spartans' defensemen.

Another breakaway happened earlier in the first period while Michigan State was on the power play. Freshman defenseman Tommy Bleyl probably tried to do a little too much and attempted to take the puck coast-to-coast a little bit, and he was trailing the play after the Wildcats were able to poke it away.

Michigan State’s Cullen Potter, left, falls on to goalie Joshua Ravensbergen during hockey practice on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU has an elite goaltender in Joshua Ravensbergen to lean on in those situations. He stopped a few breakaways during the Spartans' exhibition over then-No. 12 Boston College last week.

Ravensbergen tends to move a bit far outside the crease while defending these plays, which can leave him a little more susceptible to the goal if he's beat horizontally. It's an understandable strategy with his large 6'5" frame, though.

Breakout Incoming for Romani?

Michigan State's Anthony Romani, left, hits the puck as Minnesota's Mason Moe closes in during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-year player Anthony Romani also seems ready to become one of Michigan State's top skaters this year. He had a pair of goals during the BC exhibition last week, and he had two again on Friday. Romani converted a breakaway for the first goal of the season and then also slotted in a one-timer from the left circle during the third. His 14 goals last year ranked fourth on the team, and he's only one behind Ryker Lee for the most among returning players for the '26-27 team.

The Vancouver Canucks prospect, who switched from No. 21 to No. 15 this offseason, has just looked improved and opportunistic so far this season. One of the questions for this Spartan team was who could perhaps emerge as that elite scoring option that Porter Martone was last year. Romani seems like the leading candidate following one exhibition and one official game.