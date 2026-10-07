Reimagining MSU Basketball's Rotation Following First Exhibition

Michigan State basketball season is getting closer and closer to being here.

The Spartans have already completed the first of three exhibition games, taking down Incarnate Word 89-59 this past Friday. MSU's next exhibition action isn't until Tuesday, Oct. 20, against UConn, which is also at the Breslin Center. Here's where Michigan State's starting lineup and rotation seem to stand following the team's first sneak peek.

Starting Lineup

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. takes a breather before a free throw against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

PG: Jeremy Fears Jr.

There's never any doubt who the starting point guard will be. Jeremy Fears Jr. was recently named the Big Ten's Preseason Player of the Year. He doesn't just have a real shot this year at being the conference's best player, but he could really become the best player in the country.

Fears averaged 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game last season. If he had a better perimeter shot (32.1% last year), he'd be in the NBA. Tom Izzo thinks Fears has gotten better in that area this offseason. If he truly has, watch out.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

SG: Jordan Scott

Rising sophomore Jordan Scott also appears to be holding onto the starting spot at the two he earned later in the 2025-26 season. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. Once Scott got a starting role, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Scott seems primed to be a breakout player, though. He's visibly added some muscle this offseason, and his mix of hustle, switchability, and shooting makes him feel like a potential first-round NBA talent. Don't be surprised if his second season at MSU is his last.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) high fives fans after 92-67 win over North Dakota State at the NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SF: Coen Carr

Michigan State is also turning to Coen Carr at the three and the four again. He took another step in the right direction last year, averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This is Carr's senior season, but he will have the option to return to MSU for a fifth year under the NCAA's new rules if he so chooses.

The burning question for Carr is whether he can finally develop a consistent enough jump shot. Last season was the first he really shot threes on a regular basis, but he only made them at a 27.6% clip.

Michigan State's Cam Ward looks to score against UConn during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

PF: Cam Ward

Readying to slide into a new starting role is Cam Ward . He missed Friday's exhibition against Incarnate Word with an ankle sprain, but it's something considered very minor. Izzo said Ward would have been allowed to play on it had it been a regular-season game.

Ward averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during his true freshman season. It didn't take long for him to stand out with his extremely high motor and defensive capabilities.

Michigan State’s Anton Bonke, center, looks down the line while stretching during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C: Anton Bonke

MSU's most important swing piece is probably center Anton Bonke . He's the only incoming transfer Michigan State took in this offseason. Bonke is from the small island nation of Vanuatu, and he's played for three schools in as many years, going from JUCO Eastern Arizona College to Providence to Charlotte.

Bonke averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game at Charlotte last season. He's also the tallest player in program history at 7'2". Bonke struggled a little bit during Friday's exhibition, but it often takes time for centers to adjust to Izzo's system that demands a lot from its big men.

Bench

Michigan State’s Kaleb Glenn looks to pass during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sixth Man: F Kaleb Glenn

The Spartans will also be looking for forward Kaleb Glenn to contribute a lot off the bench. He's a former Florida Atlantic transfer who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Glenn also struggled on Friday, but that's not super surprising for someone who still may be mentally recovering from a major injury.

Michigan State’s Jesse McCulloch celebrates after a score against Incarnate Word during the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

F Jesse McCulloch

Izzo has singled out Jesse McCulloch as the player who has had the best summer on the team. McCulloch quickly showed why on Friday, scoring a team-high 20 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting night. His height and shooting add a nice dimension to MSU's backcourt.

Michigan State’s Carlos Medlock Jr. passes the ball during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

G Carlos Medlock Jr.

Michigan State's backup point guard this year is set to be freshman point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. What happened when Fears was off the court was a massive question throughout last season. Bringing in Medlock gives MSU a needed score-first guard who will provide a change of pace for opposing defenses. There could even be times when he and Fears share the floor.

Michigan State’s Jasiah Jervis takes the stage during the Izzone Campout on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at Munn Field in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

G Jasiah Jervis

Jasiah Jervis is another big-time freshman addition to the backcourt. The Spartans never had the stability they needed at shooting guard last season, but that should change with Scott, Jervis, and also Kur Teng. Jervis is the highest-ranked prospect in the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class, finishing at 33rd overall on the 247Sports Composite .

Michigan State’s Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Incarnate Word during the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

G Kur Teng

Teng is set to be one of MSU's three-point specialists again this year. He's got some catching up to do after missing most of the offseason due to foot surgery, but Teng made three of his four attempts from behind the arc on Friday.

Michigan State’s Ethan Taylor, center, looks to shoot as Incarnate Word’s Godswill Erherine, right, defends during the second half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Ethan Taylor

Freshman center Ethan Taylor is also a super important piece this year. Center is the position with the most questions around it entering the season, largely because there is a high ceiling with Bonke and Taylor, but also a relatively low floor. Taylor's athleticism and passing are two of his best traits, but just how polished he can become as a freshman will determine how far he and MSU could possibly go.

Michigan State’s Julius Avent runs a drill during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

F Julius Avent

Rounding out the group of scholarship players is Julius Avent. He's got a real uphill climb to seeing regular playing time, but his ceiling in the long run is very high. Avent's got a good blend of physicality, length, and ability to create his own shot. He probably just needs a year to get a bit better before he becomes a serious contributor.

Walk-Ons: Brennan Walton, Colin Walton, Matthew Watkins