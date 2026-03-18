Three Key Players for Michigan State to Avoid Upset
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In its first game of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the No. 3 seed Michigan State fell to the No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins.
Michigan State faced UCLA earlier this season and dominated that matchup. After a close start, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-57 win at the Breslin Center. This time, however, the Bruins controlled the game and never looked back.
The Spartans attempted a late comeback in the final minutes, but they could not generate enough defensive stops and ultimately lost 88-84.
UCLA’s offense proved difficult to contain, shooting 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, and Eric Dailey Jr. combined for 74 of the Bruins’ 88 points.
For Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. led the way with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range while adding 13 assists.
Carson Cooper and Coen Carr scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kur Teng added 13 points off the bench. Trey Fort contributed eight points on efficient shooting.
However, Jordan Scott and Jaxon Kohler struggled offensively, each finishing with seven points while combining to shoot 4 of 13 from the field.
Michigan State now enters the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament on a two-game losing streak. After being projected as a No. 2 seed, the Spartans fell to a No. 3 seed and will face North Dakota State, champions of the Summit League.
For Michigan State to avoid an early upset, three players must step up.
Jordan Scott
Scott has emerged as one of the biggest X-factors for the Spartans heading into the tournament. After entering the starting lineup against Minnesota, he quickly became a reliable option alongside Fears and scored in double figures in five straight games.
However, Scott has cooled off in recent games. Against UCLA, he finished with seven points on 2 of 7 shooting, along with four fouls and four turnovers.
Michigan State will need Scott to regain his confidence, especially as a perimeter scorer and defender, if the Spartans want to advance.
Jaxon Kohler
Kohler showed signs of progress late in the regular season but struggled in the loss to UCLA. He attempted just six shots, finishing 2 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from three-point range.
For Michigan State to make a deep run, Kohler must be more aggressive offensively and provide consistent production in the frontcourt. With elite big men across the bracket, such as Cameron Boozer, Zuby Ejiofor, Tarris Reed Jr., and Flory Bidunga, his development will be critical.
Coen Carr
Carr proved his value during last year’s tournament run with strong performances in key games.
In the first round against the Bryant Bulldogs, he led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. He followed that with 15 points in a Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
This season, Carr has continued to develop and has been a consistent contributor. For Michigan State to reach its full potential, he will need to take another step forward and deliver in big moments once again.
Michigan State enters March Madness with talent but also with questions after back-to-back losses. The Spartans will need more consistent production beyond Jeremy Fears to avoid an early exit.
If Jordan Scott can break out of his slump, Kohler can provide stability in the frontcourt, and Carr can elevate his play in key moments, Michigan State will have a strong chance to advance and make a deep tournament run.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.