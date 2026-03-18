Three Key Players for Michigan State to Avoid Upset

In its first game of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the No. 3 seed Michigan State fell to the No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins.

Michigan State faced UCLA earlier this season and dominated that matchup. After a close start, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-57 win at the Breslin Center. This time, however, the Bruins controlled the game and never looked back.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans attempted a late comeback in the final minutes, but they could not generate enough defensive stops and ultimately lost 88-84.

UCLA’s offense proved difficult to contain, shooting 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, and Eric Dailey Jr. combined for 74 of the Bruins’ 88 points.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to pass the ball against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. led the way with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range while adding 13 assists.

Carson Cooper and Coen Carr scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kur Teng added 13 points off the bench. Trey Fort contributed eight points on efficient shooting.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) makes a jump shot against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Jordan Scott and Jaxon Kohler struggled offensively, each finishing with seven points while combining to shoot 4 of 13 from the field.

Michigan State now enters the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament on a two-game losing streak. After being projected as a No. 2 seed, the Spartans fell to a No. 3 seed and will face North Dakota State , champions of the Summit League.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) reacts after committing a personal foul against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State to avoid an early upset, three players must step up.

Jordan Scott

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) after fouling late in the game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Scott has emerged as one of the biggest X-factors for the Spartans heading into the tournament. After entering the starting lineup against Minnesota, he quickly became a reliable option alongside Fears and scored in double figures in five straight games.

However, Scott has cooled off in recent games. Against UCLA, he finished with seven points on 2 of 7 shooting, along with four fouls and four turnovers.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) passes the ball against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State will need Scott to regain his confidence , especially as a perimeter scorer and defender, if the Spartans want to advance.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) passes the ball against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler showed signs of progress late in the regular season but struggled in the loss to UCLA. He attempted just six shots, finishing 2 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from three-point range.

For Michigan State to make a deep run, Kohler must be more aggressive offensively and provide consistent production in the frontcourt. With elite big men across the bracket, such as Cameron Boozer, Zuby Ejiofor, Tarris Reed Jr., and Flory Bidunga, his development will be critical.

Coen Carr

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) attempts a free throw against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carr proved his value during last year’s tournament run with strong performances in key games.

In the first round against the Bryant Bulldogs, he led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. He followed that with 15 points in a Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This season, Carr has continued to develop and has been a consistent contributor. For Michigan State to reach its full potential, he will need to take another step forward and deliver in big moments once again.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State enters March Madness with talent but also with questions after back-to-back losses. The Spartans will need more consistent production beyond Jeremy Fears to avoid an early exit.