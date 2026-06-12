MSU's Tom Izzo Tears Into Outcome of Brendan Sorsby Case

Michigan State's legendary head coach, like many others, is none too pleased with the latest big NCAA-related headline.

The NCAA had already ruled Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby ineligible to continue playing college sports after it was discovered he had gambled on his own team while he was at Indiana (he also had a stint at Cincinnati).

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby was recently granted a temporary restraining order that will allow him to play during the 2026 season, and his trial isn't set until February 2027, after the season is already over.

The NCAA has also appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas in Amarillo. All four judges there are also graduates of the Texas Tech School of Law.

Tom Izzo's Words

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tom Izzo made his thoughts clear about the Sorsby case during a recent interview with WILX .

"I think it's ridiculous," Izzo said about Sorsby being made eligible. "It seems like, whatever goes wrong, you can just say 'I've got this problem,' and everything's OK. No, I'm not real happy with it. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo hasn't shied away from sharing his opinions in these NCAA eligibility cases in the past. He's been one of the harshest critics of the impact the transfer portal has had, and Izzo has also been outspokenly against the influx of older, international professionals into college hoops.

Some of those are larger debates. Sorsby's case seems like something that should be as close as it gets to a cut-and-dried case. He knew that gambling on his own team would mean his eligibility would be gone if he got caught. Instead, he gets a slap-on-the-wrist two-game suspension that will sideline him against mighty FCS Abilene Christian and an Oregon State team that went 2-10 last year.

MSU's Own NCAA Case

University logos cover a wall in the lobby of NCAA headquarters Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Indianapolis. Ncaa National Collegiate Athletics Association Office Headquarters In Indianapolis Feb 25 2021 | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA doesn't necessarily get the blame here. They didn't want Sorsby to play. Still, the recent vacating of Michigan State's football wins from 2022-24 indicates how inconsistently rules are ultimately enforced in collegiate athletics.

MSU essentially had wins stripped because it paid for recruits' hotels and flights. It even took away wins from Jonathan Smith and his staff, who didn't even know they were playing a player or players who were technically ineligible.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

No party is truly innocent here. The NCAA is still partially at fault for allowing college athletics to reach this state by propping itself up on rules that stood no chance in court. Sorsby evading any real consequence is also "ridiculous," as Izzo said.

The solution has to come from either legislation or collective bargaining. Neither route is super optimistic. Congress is... Congress. Players and athletes also have no reason to negotiate, since they're enjoying as much freedom as ever.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI