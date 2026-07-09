Why MSU Fans Should Stay Level-Headed With Jordan Scott

The Spartans need to have more success this year to please their fans after getting bounced in a close Sweet 16 game by the UConn Huskies, despite expectations they would go much further under the leadership of coach Tom Izzo.

But now that last season has passed, it is time to look forward to next season, and while some parts of that are quite harsh when it comes to key departures, some of it has been good news about talent, especially as of late.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet there are some things that have not yet turned out to be good or bad, one great example being Jordan Scott, the Spartan who now has a year of experience under his belt and can either take a huge leap or a step back.

Why Scott Could Take a Leap

Team SPS’ and Michigan State's Jordan Scott, right, smiles after making a 3-pointer against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scott was able to get starting minutes last year, which was already very impressive for a freshman, because Izzo is very intentional when picking who will be on the court for the majority of games.

In that time, Scott brought some great, albeit sometimes messy and unnecessarily scrappy, defense to the floor that the Spartans needed, and he played pretty clean with the ball in his hands, only averaging one turnover per game.

Team SPS and Michigan State's Jordan Scott, center, makes a 3-pointer against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also did not get the opportunity to shoot as much as he would have liked, averaging about five points per game, but he did so on 41.1% shooting from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

He showed the makings of someone who can be great in college basketball, and now that he has had a year to get used to the college scene, and with a couple less stars to share the ball with, now is his best opportunity to make a name for himself with the ball in his hands more than ever before.

Why Hype Around Scott Shouldn't Explode

MSU teammates and SPS teammates Jordan Scott, left, and Julius Avent head to the bench during a timeout in the game against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Scott definitely has the potential to be great next year, being a probable starter and transforming himself during the off-season, one unlikely event, such as an injury, could bring it all tumbling down.

On top of that, he still has a lot of growing to do inside Izzo's program, and at some point, there needs to be a learning curve, and while it may seem like he's exiting that curve now that he is not a freshman, Izzo's intensity may end up making it last a little longer than anticipated.