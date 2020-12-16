Michigan State Football: National Signing Day Thread

Michigan State's 2021 class is ranked 42nd in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten, but of the 18 student-athletes committed, who will sign on Wednesday?

East Lansing, MI – After a 39-24 loss at Penn State, MSU head coach Mel Tucker spoke about finding ways to improve.

There weren't any questions posed to him about the future of Michigan State football, at least not in terms of recruiting, yet he found ways to broach the topic on his own.

He's relentlessly prioritized recruiting since the university hired him in February, and with signing day on the horizon, his statement wasn't shocking.

It spoke to his process; following a contest, MSU led 21-10 at halftime; Tucker felt the need to express his thoughts on boosting the Spartans roster; through the transfer portal or otherwise.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing's Ethan Boyd lines up on the offensive line during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at East Lansing High School. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star running back Audric Estime

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Who Signs Today?

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The first-year coach expects a majority of them will rather than waiting until February, the traditional period.

"The indication is that most of the guys that are committed will sign, but we'll just have to see. Recruiting is fluid, and you never know until you know, and they're not signed until they're signed. But we're willing to fight for our guys, for the guys that we want, through the 16th and beyond, all the way through to February, all the way until the 11th hour," Tucker said last week. "The hay is never in the barn."

Three-Star RB Davion Primm out of Oak Park, MI

Photo courtesy of Primm

Primm, a three-star running back out of Oak Park, MI, is the first player to sign, which is fitting since he was the first to commit to the 2021 class.

"Solidly built, sturdy back. Can run between the tackles or get outside. Shows good vision, is patient, and runs behind his pads. Has good balance. Is a glider who also has wiggle and ability to make defenders miss," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "Can still get more explosive. Projects as a solid, reliable Power 5 back who can catch the football out of the backfield as well."

The 6-foot-0, 201-pound tailback is a top-30 recruit in his home state and the No. 61 prospect at his position for this class.

Three-Star CB Steffan Johnson out of Venice, FL

Johnson initially committed to Rutgers before reopening his recruitment, narrowing down his favorite schools, and ultimately choosing Michigan State.

In doing so, the 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back joined his high school teammate Charles Brantley as the newest student-athlete to commit to MSU's '21 class.

The Florida native received snaps at quarterback and cornerback in 2019 for a program that went 8-5 and reached the 7A state semifinals.

He rushed for 984 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 404 passing yards and five additional scores.

Three-Star OG Kevin Wigenton out of Princeton, NJ

The best recruiter within the 2021 class, Hun School offensive guard Kevin Wigenton, has officially become a Spartan.

He's one of four offensive linemen committed to Michigan State and is a top-30 prospect in New Jersey (No. 67 OG for '21).

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound guard received an offer from MSU on March 29 and chose the Spartans less than a month later.

Wigenton spoke with Spartan Nation following his commitment on April 27, and it all started with family.

"They showed a lot of love to my parents and me and made me feel wanted and like a priority," he said. "I did a virtual visit, which lasted about three hours, and it gave me a really good feel for Michigan State."

Three-Star CB Antoine Booth out of Baltimore, MD

Booth of DeMatha Catholic was a part of the initial flurry of recruits in April and signed this morning.

The Baltimore native is a top-30 prospect in his home state and the No. 103 cornerback for his class.

Like Wigenton, Booth also committed to Michigan State shortly after receiving an offer in March.

Three-Star CB Charles Brantley out of Venice, FL

The second member of the Venice high school duo, three-star cornerback Charles Brantley is a Spartan.

He's currently ranked in the top-100 for Florida prospects and the No. 38 CB for the '21 class.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back shut down his recruitment in August, ensuring he would come to East Lansing.

Three-Star LB Carson Casteel out of Florence, AL

Spartan Nation sat down with Casteel recently, who expressed his thoughts on Michigan State and the recruiting process.

"I feel like I was a little bit under-recruited. Michigan State was the first power-five school to take that chance on me," he said.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker feels like MSU is "perfect" for him and would love to play in front of a packed Spartan Stadium.

Three-Star QB Hampton Fay out of Forth Worth, TX

The 6-foot-5 quarterback out of Forth Worth, Hampton Fay, has officially signed with Michigan State.

Fay remains a player flying under the radar somewhat after playing ten varsity high school football games at QB.

He managed to visit East Lansing before the coronavirus pandemic suspended all in-person recruiting activities.

Three-Star JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin out of Southfield, MI

Baldwin, the only JUCO product in this class, has done everything he needs to become a Spartan.

He spent last year at Independence Community College, a school featured on "Last Chance U," but he chose to come back to Michigan.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle is a top-15 recruit in his home state and the fifth-best player at his position for 2021.

Three-Star WDE Alex Okelo out of Nashville, TN

Versatile three-star defensive end out of Nashville, Alex Okelo has signed his letter of intent.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound Pearl-Cohn standout committed to Michigan State in August and is a top-30 prospect in Tennessee (the only end currently committed).