SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Charles Brantley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Charles Brantley
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Venice (Fla.)
Committed to: Michigan State
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Slender. Narrow shoulders and waist. Long arms. Spindly, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Ample room for much-needed muscle and mass. 

Athleticism: Exceptionally fluid. Quick, light feet; pops in and out of cuts with ease. Flexible hips and ankles. Good long speed, with a better burst. Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Lacks strength and power as a tackler. 

Instincts: Elite anticipation in the defensive backfield. Always around the ball; collected eight interceptions as a junior, several off teammates’ deflections. Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Will bail on assignment to make an out-of-area play on the ball. 

Polish: High-level overall awareness in coverage. Effortless backpedal. Flips hips and sprints like college veterans. Must add weight and strength. Effective tackler in high school, but suspect fundamentals. 

Bottom Line: Brantley boasts a near-ideal combination of feet, ball skills and anticipation for a cornerback. Lack of size and strength may initially keep him on sidelines in East Lansing, but not for long. Projects as a quality multi-year starter for Spartans.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American