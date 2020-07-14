SI All-American Candidate Charles Brantley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Charles Brantley

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Venice (Fla.)

Committed to: Michigan State

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Slender. Narrow shoulders and waist. Long arms. Spindly, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Ample room for much-needed muscle and mass.

Athleticism: Exceptionally fluid. Quick, light feet; pops in and out of cuts with ease. Flexible hips and ankles. Good long speed, with a better burst. Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Lacks strength and power as a tackler.

Instincts: Elite anticipation in the defensive backfield. Always around the ball; collected eight interceptions as a junior, several off teammates’ deflections. Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Will bail on assignment to make an out-of-area play on the ball.

Polish: High-level overall awareness in coverage. Effortless backpedal. Flips hips and sprints like college veterans. Must add weight and strength. Effective tackler in high school, but suspect fundamentals.

Bottom Line: Brantley boasts a near-ideal combination of feet, ball skills and anticipation for a cornerback. Lack of size and strength may initially keep him on sidelines in East Lansing, but not for long. Projects as a quality multi-year starter for Spartans.