SI All-American Candidate Antoine Booth Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Antoine Booth

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds

School: Baltimore (Md.) Dematha Catholic

Committed to: Michigan State Spartans

Frame: Thin, wiry prospect with narrow shoulders but possesses decent length.

Athleticism: Fluid mover with natural ability to play all types of coverage. He plays physically at the point of attack, and he provides adequate run support.

Instincts: Reads and reacts to plays well. Shows a nice ability to read the quarterback and the receiver, which helps him eliminate negative steps.

Polish: A cornerback that is growing into his own. He is comfortable in all coverage types because of his ability to diagnose plays quickly and make a break on the ball. He displays requisite ball skills, while playing more physical than his frame suggests.

Bottom Line: Antoine Booth is a well-rounded cornerback who is effective in coverage and run support. He shows off nice ball skills, and will continue to play more physical as his frame develops. He projects as a Power 5 starter over his career.