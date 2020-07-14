SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Antoine Booth Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Antoine Booth
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
School: Baltimore (Md.) Dematha Catholic
Committed to: Michigan State Spartans

Frame: Thin, wiry prospect with narrow shoulders but possesses decent length. 

Athleticism: Fluid mover with natural ability to play all types of coverage. He plays physically at the point of attack, and he provides adequate run support. 

Instincts: Reads and reacts to plays well. Shows a nice ability to read the quarterback and the receiver, which helps him eliminate negative steps. 

Polish: A cornerback that is growing into his own. He is comfortable in all coverage types because of his ability to diagnose plays quickly and make a break on the ball. He displays requisite ball skills, while playing more physical than his frame suggests. 

Bottom Line: Antoine Booth is a well-rounded cornerback who is effective in coverage and run support. He shows off nice ball skills, and will continue to play more physical as his frame develops. He projects as a Power 5 starter over his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American