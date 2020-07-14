SI All-American Candidate Davion Primm Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Davion Primm

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

School: Oak Park (Mich.)

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Primm has a frame that would allow him to add more weight to take the pounding of a Power 5 back or become a power back.

Athleticism: Primm shows good speed for his size as well as good change of direction. He also flashes strength to be a collegiate power runner.

Instincts: Primm sees his hole and attacks it when presented to him. Good vision in the open field, and he also shows a solid understanding as a receiver

Polish: There are not many holes in Primm’s game. He is a complete back that has considerable experience in all roles as a running back. Already an accomplished, college-ready runner from physical standpoint.

Bottom Line: The most interesting thing with Primm will be his physical development. He has the build and mentality of an old-school, workhorse back. He could add enough muscle at the next level to be a true power back. Either way, Primm is an eventual collegiate starter that can be the focal point of an offense.