SI All-American Candidate Hampton Fay Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Hampton Fay

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Towering build and decent size to build off. Room for additional lean muscle all around.

Athleticism: Once he gets going, he can really open up his stride, making him hard to catch if there is green grass in front of him. He looks very confident as a runner, which may not be a good thing. Optimal pocket presence relative to initial rush.

Instincts: He can go sit and go through his leads, and rollout and check down to a deep comeback after the pocket collapses. He can zip it through tight windows in the goaline. He can also change arms lots on merky windows up near the line of scrimmage.

Polish: Compact wind up and release for how long his arm is. Looks off safeties like it’s second nature. Good arm strength but his power really comes from his form as opposed to pure strength.

Bottom Line: There is a lot to like about this young pro-styler from Texas. Fay can throw off-platform and into tight windows, and he’s a decent runner, but he’ll make his bacon at the next level if he can sit in the pocket on a consistent basis and avoid making mistakes.