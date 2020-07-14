SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kevin Wigenton Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Kevin Wigenton
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 306 pounds
School: Princeton (N.J.) Hun School
Committed to: Michigan State 

Frame: Wigenton is long and tall for a guard, definitely able to add more good weight to his frame. 

Athleticism: A very good athlete for a 300 pounder, Wigenton regularly pulls, leads plays on the edge, and gets to the second and third levels of the defense on film. Appears very comfortable on the move. 

Instincts: Wigenton looks comfortable and at home on film in every role he is asked to fill. He can maul in a phone booth, or he can lead a screen play 15 yards downfield. Once his initial assignment is neutralized, he immediately looks for a new target. 

Polish: Good, not great technique from Wigenton. He needs to learn to use his hands better in pass protection and keep his pad level lower in the run game more consistently, but he shows a good foundation across the board. 

Bottom Line: Wigenton is an exceptionally athletic guard, especially to be at 300 pounds. He has room to grow physically and as a technician, but all the components and a great foundation for success are already present. Should develop into a multiple year starter on a good Power 5 offensive line.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American