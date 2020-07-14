SI All-American Candidate Kevin Wigenton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Kevin Wigenton

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 306 pounds

School: Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Wigenton is long and tall for a guard, definitely able to add more good weight to his frame.

Athleticism: A very good athlete for a 300 pounder, Wigenton regularly pulls, leads plays on the edge, and gets to the second and third levels of the defense on film. Appears very comfortable on the move.

Instincts: Wigenton looks comfortable and at home on film in every role he is asked to fill. He can maul in a phone booth, or he can lead a screen play 15 yards downfield. Once his initial assignment is neutralized, he immediately looks for a new target.

Polish: Good, not great technique from Wigenton. He needs to learn to use his hands better in pass protection and keep his pad level lower in the run game more consistently, but he shows a good foundation across the board.

Bottom Line: Wigenton is an exceptionally athletic guard, especially to be at 300 pounds. He has room to grow physically and as a technician, but all the components and a great foundation for success are already present. Should develop into a multiple year starter on a good Power 5 offensive line.