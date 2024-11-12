Spartans' Bitter Rival Michigan Got Punked By Own Former QB
The Michigan Wolverines are following up their 2023 national championship campaign with one that is nothing short of abysmal for the maize and blue. They are 5-5 and ninth in the Big Ten conference standings.
Now, the Michigan State Spartans are not having a better season. But the situations are vastly different. Sherrone Moore inherited a winning framework from Jim Harbaugh that was perhaps one of the best situations a first-year, full-time head coach could get in the sport.
Jonathan Smith came in knowing full well it would be a year of implementation and experimentation, cleaning up the mess that the horrendous Mel Tucker era left behind. That, with a roster that is practically brand new and a 19-year-old quarterback in Aidan Chiles.
The Spartans are on the rise. The Wolverines are spiraling. Their recent loss to the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers was just another nail in the coffin. They will very likely beat Northwestern, but Ohio State is all but a pipedream at this point.
One of the nation's best teams, in their incredibly advantageous home stadium -- not good. Looks like the Buckeyes will probably be getting another pair of "gold pants."
Former Michigan quarterback John O'Korn had a fairly forgettable career in the maize and blue. He was part of the long list of subpar quarterbacks that Harbaugh rotated through -- Shea Patterson, Joe Milton, Wilton Speight, they can all be thrown into that bunch.
O'Korn took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the Wolverines' 20-15 loss to the Hoosiers.
"If you’re wondering how bad things are in Ann Arbor right now…. even I was 2-0 against IU," O'Korn wrote.
As Michigan Wolverines on SI writer Chris Breiler wrote, "To his credit, O'Korn's joke is also an acknowledgment of just how bad things were during his time at Michigan as well. He became the starter for Michigan during the 2017 season, a season in which the Wolverines finished 8-5 on the year. O'Korn finished that season throwing just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and that season became the worst of the Harbaugh era (excluding the COVID season in 2020)."
