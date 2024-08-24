Spartans' Rival Michigan Receives Devastating Blow in Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans are ready to kick off against Florida Atlantic with just six days until the start of the season. East Lansing is full of anticipation and the promise of big things ahead with head coach Jonathan Smith. The 2025 recruiting cycle has been fruitful for the Spartans.
Michigan has had a tumultuous summer. Scandals that rocked the program under head coach Jim Harbaugh has carried over to negative looks early on in new head coach Sherrone Moore's tenure.
Now, the Wolverines are rocked with bad news on the recruiting trail. An elite prospect in 2025 four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall officially flipped his commitment to the Auburn Tigers of the SEC. It is a big loss for the Wolverines, as Marshall was a Top 50 overall prospect, per 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu evaluated Marshall and graded the prospect as a Power 4 starter.
"[Marshall] Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot," Trieu wrote. "Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development.
"Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college."
Trieu broke down what Marshall will bring to the Tigers further on Friday.
"Fenwick plays him all over the line, including right over the center sometimes," Trieu wrote. "His future is more as an edge rusher, but we could see him moving around still and shading inside at times. He has the body and frame to handle the responsibilities of anchoring against the run while keeping the athleticism to rush the passer. He has NBA bloodlines, as his grandfather was a pro hooper and dad also played high-level basketball. Nate himself is a very good high school player. That usually translates pretty well, when it comes to defensive linemen, and that shows up when Marshall has to pursue — he runs down plays quite easily.
"He also has played some offense, which is another good sign of his athleticism. Marshall is a good high school player, but he grew up playing more basketball and has only played a few years of football. He is still learning, technically, although there was noticeable improvement between sophomore and junior year."
The Tigers' recruiting class is fifth in the country for 2025.
