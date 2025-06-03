Spartans' Bitter Rival's Former President Denied as Florida's Next President
Santa Ono, former president of Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan, had his plan of becoming Florida's next president come to a halt on Tuesday.
First reported by David Jesse of The Chronicle of Higher Education, the Florida higher education system Board of Governors voted against the hiring. The results were 10 against and six in favor.
Ono had left his previous position last month, announcing his planned departure just a day before Michigan handed football coach Sherrone Moore a two-game suspension for the 2025 season.
“Serving as your president over these past three academic years has been a distinct honor,” Ono had written in a letter to the Michigan community. “Every day, I have been inspired beyond words by the vibrancy, brilliance, and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”
Ono had taken office in 2022, following stints as the president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia and president and provost of the University of Cincinnati.
Ono had been at the helm when Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal had come to light.
When former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh had been given a three-game suspension by the Big Ten as a punishment for the scandal, it influenced the program's mantra, "bet," which is slang for "OK."
Ono joined in with a social media post that would become notorious.
Michigan went on to win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, but the NCAA's investigation into the scandal has followed it ever since.
The NCAA still has yet to deliver a punishment to Michigan. The possibilities of what that will look like vary but could be as severe as vacated wins or suspension from future postseasons.
"I have every confidence that our exceptional leadership team, our deans and directors, and our Board of Regents will come together behind a new leader, ensuring that Michigan’s extraordinary momentum continues to serve the people of Michigan and the world," Ono wrote in the aforementioned letter.
The NCAA's Committee on Infractions' hearing for the sign-stealing scandal will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Just days later, Uno explained why he had decided to leave Michigan with a public letter published in Inside Higher Education.
“The University of Florida is already one of the nation’s premier public universities,” Ono wrote. “But it has the potential to be the very best. That belief—in UF’s momentum, its mission and its future—is what led me to pursue the extraordinary opportunity of the UF presidency."
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Stay up to date with all our content by following us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.