Where Michigan State Has Succeeded So Far This Season
Even though there are many different things that Michigan State is going to have to clean up and fix with a showdown against No. 25 USC on the horizon. The pass rush needs to improve, it could use more push from the offensive line in the run game, etc.
Still, there are reasons why the Spartans are sitting at 3-0 with one win over a team that beat them last season. On this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we explore the reasons for optimism for MSU fans and all the things that have fueled the nice start.
Watch the full episode below.
Watch here:
On Monday, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith also talked to the media about his team's Week 3 win over Youngstown State and also the challenge that awaits in USC. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement.
Jonathan Smith
"OK, kind of like each week here, recapping a couple of thoughts. Offensively, you know, 10 possessions, I think we scored seven times on those 10.
"I did think, again, watching the tape, Aidan (Chiles) did a solid job. Completing pass, eyes up, smart with the ball, another good game running it.
"But in general, the running game, we got to get better, first and second down. You know, credit to the opponent schematically a couple of those, but we've got to break a couple of tackles, one of them with the safety kind of delaying, misidentification took place too many times, and we're just not getting the type of movement we want to get, so we've got to get improvement on that in the run game.
"Defensively, I thought they did a nice job of stopping the run. These guys were leading the country in running the ball, especially with the quarterback (and) his capabilities of running it; I did like that part, except on the long one, 66-yard play, I want to say. First of all, we're misaligned, unique formation, give 'em some credit, we're misaligned, we don't got anyone in the B-gap. We're not aligned correctly in the second area, we've got an opportunity to at least get him down, it's going to be a 30-yard play, we can't do that, so we've got to get better there.
"It was good to have Nikai Martinez back, getting a taste of it, he played, you know, maybe half of it, so it was great to see him out there, we do want to continue to improve going forward. Fourth down, third down, on that side.
"Special teams continues to be a positive, obviously huge return from Omari (Kelly); I do think the blocking on the thing, the decision-making on the punt return unit was critical. Martin (Connington) had a solid game, (Ryan) Eckley was only out there one time, that's usually a good thing."
