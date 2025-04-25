Spartans Make Big Addition with Transfer Forward
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for repeat success from a season ago and are moving in the right direction with their latest transfer addition. Former Montana State junior forward Marah Dykstra has made it official, signing with Michigan State for her senior and final year of college basketball.
Dykstra spent her first three collegiate seasons with Montana State. She is making the Power Four jump to a big-time program looking to make a Big Ten impact. She is an extremely experienced player with 72 starts in 91 career games. She will help lead the charge for MSU in the 2025-'26 season.
Dykstra recently wrapped up her junior season with the Bobcats, turning in a career year. She averaged a career-high 12.4 points on 46.9% shooting with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. She was impressive at the free-throw line as well, shooting at an 82.6% clip from the charity stripe.
The Vancouver, BC, Canada native was the second-leading scorer on the best team in the Big Sky, helping lead the Bobcats to a 30-4 record, conference regular season and tournament titles. They would end their season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 4 Ohio State.
The Spartans are losing senior forward Jocelyn Tate, one of the most important players last season. Dykstra will look to fill that role as a 6-2 forward, possessing much of the same skillset as Tate. The Spartans will need to put an emphasis on size to compete atop the Big Ten.
Dykstra will not only bring the added size that the Spartans need, but her ability to score in bunches is paramount. She scored 20 or more points in five games this past season with a season-high of 29. She has the ability to take over a game and be the catalyst to victory.
Michigan State will need another piece at the guard position as grad senior star Julia Ayrault has moved on from her collegiate career. They have added Dykstra as well as Purdue guard Rashunda Jones, but one final piece is going to put this over the top as a top competitor in the conference
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.