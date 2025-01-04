5 things that stood out from Minnesota's Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech
Between the transfer portal, NFL Draft opt-outs and obnoxious sponsorship integration, bowl games have become absolute chaos. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have leaned into the chaos and it has worked out for them with eight straight bowl-game victories. But, there were five things that stood out in Friday night's 24-10 Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.
Darius Taylor continues to get better
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo put together a legendary all-around performance in the Peach Bowl against Texas, but Minnesota's Darius Taylor did his best impression. Much like Skattebo, It began with a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and then Taylor added 20 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for 17 yards.
With a quarterback competition looming between Drake Lindsey and Zach Pyron in 2025, Minnesota's offense will heavily involve Taylor next season. If tonight's performance is any evidence, we could be looking at an all-time great Minnesota running back season in 2025.
Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s offensive trickery
Fleck has leaned heavily into the trick plays every season that he has led the Gophers to a bowl game. This year was no different, as Minnesota had three different offensive plays in the first quarter with both Max Brosmer and true freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey on the field at the same time. Bowl games ultimately do not hold much long-term significance, but Fleck and his staff have figured out that the trick plays work when there's virtually nothing to lose.
Random breakout Jaren Mangham performance
Michigan State transfer running back Jaren Mangham had nine carries for 57 yards on Friday night, which were all season-highs. The performance will likely be forgotten very quickly, but I thought it was the perfect explanation of modern college football. Minnesota was down three of its running backs due to the transfer portal and opt-outs and Mangham is on his fourth school and sixth year of college football, but that did not stop him from balling out.
Le'Meke Brockington is the x-factor in Minnesota's future WR room
Minnesota will be losing its top two wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer and they've added three wide receivers from the transfer portal. Veteran Le'Meke Brockington will be the team's top returner. On Friday night, he had only two catches for 55 yards, but a 35-yard reception showed that he has the potential to be an elite deep threat for the Gophers in 2025, which could be the x-factor in their room.
Max Brosmer's Gophers' legacy
Late in the first half, Brosmer officially broke Adam Weber's 17-year program record for most completions in a single season. He didn't put up video-game-like numbers this season, but his Gophers legacy will be felt. His new program record is just one of the reasons he has set a new standard for QB play at the University of Minnesota going forward.
