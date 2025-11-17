Broadcast info revealed for Minnesota-Wisconsin showdown
When Minnesota hosts Wisconsin in its final regular-season game of the year on November 29, it will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
This year will be the 115th edition of Minnesota's historic rivalry with Wisconsin. The all-time series is tied 63-63-8, but the Gophers have won three of the last four matchups, which is their best stretch since the 1990s.
Wisconsin is in year four under head coach Luke Fickell, and things haven't necessarily gone to plan. The Badgers are 3-7 this season, but they've played better over the last few weeks with a win at home against No. 23 Washington, and they had a competitive first half at No. 2 Indiana last week.
The Badgers will host Illinois this week, while Minnesota travels to Wrigley Field to face Northwestern. As of Monday afternoon, the ESPN analytics give the Gophers a 53.8% chance to come out on top.
Now 6-4 on the season, a fourth win over Wisconsin in five years would go a long way in improving the overall feeling around Minnesota's 2025 season, and a loss would do quite the opposite. It hasn't been a great season for the Gophers or Badgers, but their annual rivalry showdown still has plenty of stakes for both sides.