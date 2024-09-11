Cristian Driver has shown 'extreme want to get better' with Gophers
Penn State transfer wide receiver Cristian Driver was one of the Gophers football team's many additions from the transfer portal this offseason. As the son of former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Donald Driver, there was plenty of fanfare when he committed to Minnesota.
Driver was recruited by the Nittany Lions as a four-star defensive back in 2022. After redshirting his first college season, he switched to wide receiver in 2023, a position that might just run in the family. He came to Minnesota having caught only one pass in his college career.
He's earned the Gophers' fourth wide receiver role in his first season on campus, and he's been one of new quarterback Max Brosmer's favorite targets, getting five targets through two games.
"The first thing that I have seen from him is his extreme want to get better, he's got the will," Brosmer said. "It's hard to find that where people are extremely athletic, but also have that drive to really get better. Driver has that; it's fun to be on the field with him. He's always asking questions."
After seeing only two touches against North Carolina in Week 1 — a one-yard reception and a five-yard carry — Driver broke out for two catches for 26 yards and his first career touchdown against Rhode Island in Week 2. Of Driver's 32 snaps, 81.3% came from the slot position while the Gophers' top-three receivers moved between the inside and outside.
"If he messes up or makes a really good play, it's the same thing. He comes back to communicate, 'Hey, did you like that, what could we get done better there?' He's also really open to feedback too," Brosmer said. "As a quarterback, it's fun to have those guys on the team. That's been the whole receiver room, to be honest."
This season is one of three years of eligibility that Driver will have with the Gophers. He has quickly proven to be the ideal gadget player for Minnesota's offense in special packages, and he will have intriguing potential throughout his college career.