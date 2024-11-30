Does Max Brosmer have an NFL future after one year with Gophers?
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers had to be right with their decision to add New Hampshire's Max Brosmer from the transfer portal. Following his first and final season in Minnesota, does he have a professional future?
Brosmer completed 66.8% of his passes this season for 2,617 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns and only five interceptions. He led Minnesota to a 7-5 record and he was one of the 25 highest-graded quarterbacks in the country according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
"He's one of the most special people, that I have ever been around. It's not because we won, I've said this all year; you can't duplicate him, he's an NFL quarterback," Fleck said after Saturday's win over Wisconsin. "He's somebody that people fall in love with. The more you're around him, the more you're going to fall in love win him."
After a successful four-year career at New Hampshire, which saw him lead the FCS in passing yards in 2023, Brosmer set a career-high in completion percentage this year with the Gophers. He proved to be one of the most efficient and effective signal callers in the Big Ten this season.
Brosmer has already committed to the Gophers' bowl game, but he's also accepted an invite to the 2025 Hula Bowl, which will be another opportunity for him to perform in front of NFL scouts on January 11th in Orlando, Fla.
Realistically, his NFL future will likely begin on a practice squad. Former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan got one shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their No. 4 option in training camp, and Brosmer could have a similar journey. He does train with well-respected private quarterback coach Quincy Avery, which could help him earn a shot, but he isn't near any NFL Draft prospect rankings at this point of the process.
The Gophers had to be right. Their only other option would've been to use true freshman Drake Lindsey at the quarterback position this season. Brosmer didn't light the world on fire with insane statistics, be he was what Minnesota needed at the position. An objectively successful regular season campaign was capped off with a big-time performance in Minnesota's win over longtime rival Wisconsin.