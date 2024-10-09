Gophers 'all working together' to form nation's best pass defense
Through six weeks of football, Minnesota's pass defense has allowed 114 passing yards per game to rank No. 1 in the nation.
In last Saturday's upset victory over No. 11 USC, the Gophers allowed only 200 passing yards against one of the most prolific offensive systems in college football. Veteran cornerback Justin Walley returned to the lineup after missing two games due to injury and the defense was clicking on all cylinders.
"Just the execution, from the D-line to the backers to the DBs," Walley said. "If the D-line is getting good pass rush, then it makes it easier for us. If we're covering guys a little better, it makes it easier for the D-line. It's all just a big unit, so when we're all working together at the right pace and we're doing the right things, we feel like we're a pretty good defense."
One big reason for the Gophers' success has been the performance of Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson. Through six games he has earned a 76.0 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He has allowed a 38.4 passer rating when targeted and he's tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
Minnesota's secondary has a plethora of playmakers and nobody might make more plays than star freshman Koi Perich. Walley also played a big role as a true freshman in 2021, but he's been impressed by what he's seen from Perich.
"He brings a lot of energy. He's a young guy, he's always happy to be on the field and he's gained a lot of trust in the room," Walley said. "We send him out there, we know he's going to make plays. He's a good guy, hell of a football player. You just love to see him out there playing his best."
As a whole, Minnesota's defense has allowed 251.2 total yards per game, which ranks sixth in the country. The run defense ranks 66th. That's not all that bad when the pass defense is elite, so if Minnesota can clean up its tackling issues they could be very tough to move the ball against from here on out.