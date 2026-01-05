Gophers beat out Big Ten and SEC programs for Marshall defensive lineman transfer

Marshall transfer defensive lineman Naquan Crowder officially committed to the Gophers on Monday, following an official visit to Minnesota.

"This is my Next chapter to the NFL I just wanna thank God first also wanna thank my Mom imma keep grinding with that being said I will be committing to Minnesota let’s do it," he posted on X on Monday.

BREAKING: Marshall transfer DT Naquan Crowder (@crowder_naquan) has committed to the Gophers!



Listed at 6-foot-3, 319 pounds, he had 26 total tackles, 11 pressures and 1 sack in 2025. He'll have 2 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/VFFSSRvleI pic.twitter.com/kFR8nWpsDC — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 5, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-3, 319 pounds, Crowder began his college career at Division-II California University of Pennsylvania. After redshirting in 2023, he had 51 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in 2024. He made the jump up to FBS in 2025, and he chose Marshall over notable top offers from Mississippi State, Akron, Texas State and Colorado State.

Crowder had similar production at the Division-I level. He played 64.1% of his defensive snaps at the right or left end position. He compiled 26 total tackles, 11 quarterback pressures and one sack on the season. He finished the year with a 76.3 grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which included one pressure and two tackles against Georgia.

Hailing from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Crowder generated interest from Penn State and Arkansas, among other top programs in the transfer portal this offseason, but he will be heading to Minnesota with two years of college eligibility remaining.

With Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding, Rushawn Lawrence and potentially Nate Becker out of eligibility, the Gophers badly needed to add some veteran depth to the interior of their defensive line. Crowder has the versatility to line up at multiple positions, but he has a path to have a potential starting role along the interior for Minnesota in 2026.

Former Purdue transfer Mo Omonode has the option to return to Minnesota after missing the entire 2025 season due to a back injury, but he hasn't revealed his plans for 2026 yet. Crowder now joins an inexperienced room led by Riley Sunram, Jaylin Hicks, Theorin Randle and incoming freshman Howie Johnson, among others. His addition fills a huge need, as Minnesota could still probably use another player at the position this winter.

