Gophers' Historic 2026 Class Fueling Early 2027 Recruiting Momentum

The Gophers signed one of their best high school recruiting classes in program history during the 2026 cycle. After adding three big-time verbal commitments last week, they're carrying serious momentum into the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Four-star Kindred, North Dakota tight end Brooks Bakko was the headline addition last week when he verbally committed to Minnesota on Tuesday, April 7. He's currently rated as the 115th-best player in the entire country, according to 247Sports. If that rating holds, he would be the fourth-highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Gophers in the internet era, behind Jeff Jones (2014), Koi Perich (2024) and Carter Coughlin (2016).

Minnesota also landed on commitment Lennox, South Dakota tight end Drake Mikkelsen on Monday, April 6. He's rated as a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He joins Bakko and Wayzata High School defensive lineman Eli Diane as the Gophers' third four-star commit in the class.

The Gophers ended with six four-star players signed in their 2026 cycle. Already having three four-star commits before May is a huge feather in the staff's cap. It's hard to gauge whether or not this class will be better, but four-star prospects are often what make or break a class for programs like Minnesota.

The Gophers third and final commitment of the week came on Saturday, April 11, from Edina High School defensive lineman Gage Geyer. He chose to stay home and play for the Gophers over notable top offers from West Virginia, Kansas State and Boston College, among others.

We wrote about how important in-state recruiting at the high school level still is for the overall health of college football programs earlier this week. Geyer's commitment brings the Gophers' tally up to five local players in their 2027 class. Cretin-Derham Hall edge defender C.J. Johnson and Shakopee defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati remain uncommitted, and the Gophers are trending well for another great in-state recruiting class.

Minnesota's 2026 high school recruiting class finished as the 29th-best in the country, according to 247Sports. That beats the 2024 class by one spot as the highest-ranked class for the program under P.J. Fleck. Will this year's class be better? It's far too early to have a serious guess, but there's enough evidence to know that talent aquisition has never been better for the Gophers.

The ceiling for the 2027 class will likely be determined during their annual summer splash official visit weekends at the end of May and early June, but their recent run of success has set them up for another great cycle.