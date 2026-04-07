Gophers' Latest TE Commit Could Be the Highest-Ranked in Program History

The Gophers landed another big-time commitment in the 2027 high school recruiting class on Tuesday from North Dakota tight end Brooks Bakko. As a four-star prospect, he could be one of the highest-rated recruits in program history.

#AGTG COMMITTED❗️❗️

I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota 〽️〽️ I would like to thank my Family, Coaches, and teammates for this opportunity! ROW THE BOAT! @CoachKoehler @Coach_Fleck @CoachHarbaugh @nick20lee @kindredfootball #skiumah pic.twitter.com/bSguMs0rjf — Brooks Bakko (@BakkoBrooks) April 7, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Bakko won North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior for Kindred High School after reeling in 41 catches for 757 yards and a 12 touchdowns. He also added 70 tackles and seven interceptions as a safety.

The latest 247 Sports composite rates Bakko as the 120th-best player in the country, the seventh-best tight end and the best player in the state of North Dakota. Last year's Minnesota Mr. Football, Roman Voss, is currently the Gophers' highest-rated tight end recruit in the internet era, and he was rated as the 335th-best player in the country. His rating saw a lot of fluctuation, so it's important to realize any list is subject to change.

With a 0.9457 rating from 247 Sports, Bakko currently ranks as the fourth-best recruit in Minnesota history, behind only Jeff Jones, Koi Perich, and Carter Coughlin.

Gophers tight ends coach Eric Koehler is on an absolute heater on the recruiting trail. He signed Voss last cycle, and he now has four-star South Dakota tight end Drake Mikkelsen committed alongside Bakko in the 2027 cycle. In Bakko and Mikkelsen, Minnesota has landed pledges from two of the top 20 tight ends in the country in the class of '27.

Minnesota inked arguably its best class in program history in the 2026 cycle. The momentum has carried into 2027.

Current 2027 commits (8 players)