Jordan Walley Commits to Minnesota, Following Brother Justin's Footsteps

D'Iberville, Mississippi, cornerback Jordan Walley became the first 2027 prospect to commit to Minnesota, following the program's annual summer splash recruiting event kicking off over the weekend.

The Gophers have landed their first "Summer Splash" commitment from 3🌟 2027 (D'Iberville, MS) ATH Jordan Walley.



His older brother Justin Walley played four seasons at Minnesota from 2021-24. Jordan plays QB at D'Iberville, but he's being recruited as a CB.… pic.twitter.com/4437DKdth4 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"After An Amazing Official Visit, I Am Excited To Announce My Commitment To The University Of Minnesota! I Want To Thank God, My Parents And Coach Fleck For This Opportunity," he wrote on X.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Walley's name might sound familiar, and that's because he's the younger brother of former Gophers great Justin Walley. Jordan is now the third Walley brother set to play Division I football, as Jaden Walley played wide receiver at MIssippi State.

Jordan Walley plays all over the field at D'Iberville High School. He has been the team's quarterback for two seasons. He was a dynamic two-way threat as a junior with 1,368 passing yards and five passing touchdowns to go along with 776 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Minnesota is recruiting him as a cornerback, and he had 31 tackles, 4 PBUs and 1 interception at that position last season.

Jordan's size is probably the biggest thing holding him back from being the same caliber high school prospect as his two older brothers. The 247Sports Composite currently rates him as the 1,124th-best player in the country and the 29th-best player in Mississippi. He's heading into his senior year of high school, so he obviously could still grow.

Minnesota has had a few examples of brothers playing for the program under P.J. Fleck, such as Tyler and Jordan Nubin and Athan and Dino Kaliakmanis. Fleck preaches how the Gophers are a "life program," and landing a commitment from a player like Walley proves that. There's plenty of reason to think that Minnesota could be the best program for Walley's development, and he's now the 17th commitment in their 2027 recruiting class.

Current 2027 commits (17 players)