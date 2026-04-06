Gophers Add Highly Productive Four-Star South Dakota Tight End

The Gophers might've added the biggest commitment to their 2027 recruiting class on Monday with 6-foot-5 South Dakota tight end Drake Mikkelsen.

"Row The Boat, Ski-U-Mah, and Go Gophers!!!" he posted on X.

BREAKING: 4🌟 2027 (Lennox, S.D) TE Drake Mikkelsen (@Drake_Mikkelsen) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



At 6-foot-5, he had 70rec for 1,111 yards and 17 TDs as a junior. Notable top offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa State. https://t.co/VFFSSRvleI pic.twitter.com/f9jGC75Aik — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 6, 2026

Mikkelsen is a three-sport athlete at Lennox High School, and he had a dynamic junior season. He caught 70 passes on the gridiron for 1,111 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been on the Gophers' radar for a while since he performed at their team camp back in June, 2025. He was on campus for an unofficial visit last November, and he returned for another last month.

The 247Sports Composite rates Mikkelsen as a four-star prospect, the 348th-best player in the country, the 17th-best tight end and the second-best player in South Dakota. He chose the Gophers over notable top offers from Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa State, among other Power Conference programs.

With four-star defensive linemen Eli Diane already committed to their class alongside Moorhead trio Taye Reich, David Mack and Jett Feeney, Minnesota has gotten off to a red-hot start in the 2027 cycle.

The Gophers have a good track record of developing tight ends such as Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ko Kieft and Nick Kallerup, who've all blossomed into NFL veterans. Mikkelsen has all the traits to be on a similar developmental path. He's now the second-highest-rated commit in Minnesota's 2027 class.

Current 2027 commits (7 players)