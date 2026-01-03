Gophers reportedly set to host two transfer portal tight ends

The Gophers are expected to host a pair of veteran transfer portal tight ends, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Colorado State's Rocky Beers and Tulane's Justyn Reid are expected to be on campus in the coming days.

Rocky Beers, Colorado State

NEW: Colorado State transfer TE Rocky Beers has locked in visits to Florida State, Minnesota and Oklahoma, @PeteNakos reports.



Details: https://t.co/adjnAmHgQy pic.twitter.com/cM9jZDWCCG — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

Beers is more than just a cool name. The 6-foot-5, Littleton, Colorado native had 31 catches for 388 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He began his college career at the Air Force Academy before transferring to Florida International (FIU) and then Colorado State. Beers is expected to be on campus tomorrow, and he also has visits scheduled to Florida State and Oklahoma.

With Jameson Geers and Drew Biber both out of eligibility, Minnesota could use a veteran tight end to compete with Pierce Walsh for the starting role, as highly-touted freshman Roman Voss makes his way to the program. Beers will have one more year of college eligibility. He's a three-star recruit and the 46th-best tight end in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' latest rankings.

Justyn Reid, Tulane

Tulane TE Justyn Reid plans to enter the transfer portal, his reps @JonM_Salter and @josephtimpanodm tell @chris_hummer and @mzenitz.



The 6-foot-5, 255-pound TE caught 17 passes for 200 yards and 3 TDs this season. https://t.co/mtu0hVbTL5 pic.twitter.com/8tZmbVIYVh — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2025

Reid began his career at Southern Miss for two seasons before breaking out at Tulane in 2025. Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, he had 17 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He has more than 1,000 offensive snaps in his college career. He will also have one year of eligibility remaining.

Reid is a three-star prospect and the 51st-best tight end in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' latest rankings. He might not be as dynamic of a receiver as Beers, but both players would provide Minnesota with a much needed veteran pressence in a young tight end room in 2026.

