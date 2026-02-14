Kaden Helms Has Prime Chance to Break Out in Minnesota’s Tight End Room

The Gophers' tight end room will have a different look in 2026. They will need to replace more than 900 snaps from the departure of Jameson Geers, Drew Biber and Frank Bierman. Here's what you need to know about Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms.

Helms' journey to Minnesota

Hailing from Bellevue, Nebraska, Helms was a consensus four-star high school prospect in the class of 2022. The 247Sports Composite rated him as the 311th-best player in the country, and the No. 16. He signed with Oklahoma over a plethora of top offers, notably from LSU, Miami (FL) and Michigan, among others.

Helms saw the field 31 total times as a true freshman in 2022, and he ended up taking a redshirt. He proceeded to miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury. He played 87 total snaps in 2024, and 2025 was essentially his first campaign as a more consistent every-down player at the college level, with 202 total snaps.

Helms has just eight catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns in his college career, but he'll have one season of eligibility remaining at the University of Minnesota to re-find the potential that he had as a high school prospect.

Fit with the Gophers

The Gophers have a lot of production leaving their tight end room this offseason, with Geers, Biber and Bierman all out of eligibility. They're tasked with replacing 48 total catches, 360 receiving yards and four touchdowns at the position.

Redshirt junior Pierce Walsh is Minnesota's top returner at the position after playing 238 snaps last season. There is a huge opportunity for a new player to emerge and Helms is near the top of that list alongside incoming freshman Roman Voss, and underclassmen Julian Johnson, Jacob Simpson and Sam Peters.

The 247Sports Composite rated Helms as the 644th-best player in the transfer portal this offseason and the No. 45 tight end. At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he has all of the traits you want to see at the position, but he's still looking for the production.

Minnesota has involved tight ends in its passing game over the last few seasons with Geers, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ko Kieft, among others. Helms has the potential to fill that role, but he will have to show it first.

