Max Brosmer named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award preseason watch list
He's one of 63 quarterbacks on the preseason watch list.
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has been named to the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award preseason watch list. Awarded annually "to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement," he is one of 63 players on the list.
Brosmer transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire this offseason after leading the FCS with 3,459 passing yards. He completed 64% of his passes and threw 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Minnesota has not had a player win the award since its inception in 1987.
Brosmer will begin his Gophers career in two weeks when Minnesota hosts North Carolina on Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Full list of Gophers on preseason award watch lists
- WR, Daniel Jackson (Belitnikoff Award)
- LB, Cody Lindenberg (Bednarik and Butkus)
- K, Dragan Kesich (Lou Groza)
- OT, Aireontae Ersery (Outland)
- QB, Max Brosmer (Unitas)
- RB, Darius Taylor (Maxwell and Doak Walker)
- DT, Darnell Jefferies (Comeback Player of the Year)
Published