All Gophers

Max Brosmer named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award preseason watch list

He's one of 63 quarterbacks on the preseason watch list.

Tony Liebert

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback ??Max Brosmer speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback ??Max Brosmer speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has been named to the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award preseason watch list. Awarded annually "to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement," he is one of 63 players on the list.

Brosmer transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire this offseason after leading the FCS with 3,459 passing yards. He completed 64% of his passes and threw 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Minnesota has not had a player win the award since its inception in 1987.

Brosmer will begin his Gophers career in two weeks when Minnesota hosts North Carolina on Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Full list of Gophers on preseason award watch lists

Published
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

Home/Gophers Football