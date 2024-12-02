Max Brosmer was highest-graded QB in college football's Rivalry Week
Friday's win over Wisconsin was one of Max Brosmer's best games in a Gophers uniform. He completed 17-26 passes for 191 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 94.0 overall grade, which ranked No. 1 among quarterbacks at the FBS level in Week 14.
Brosmer's stat line against the Badgers was far from video game numbers, but he made very few mistakes if any at all. His 94.0 overall PFF grade was a season-high, his 8.3% big-time throw rate was a season-high and his 10.9-yard average depth of target (aDot) was also his best mark of the season. PFF takes in a lot more than box score numbers and it was clear that Brosmer was at his best on Friday.
PFF has viewed Brosmer has one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country all season. His 90.1 passing yard ranks sixth-best in the entire country among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, Friday's win over Wisconsin was Brosmer's last regular season game in a Gophers uniform. He has already announced that he will be playing in the team's bowl game, but he began playing his best ball at the end of the season.
As for Brosmer's football future beyond this season at the college level, the fact that he is in the same discussion with top prospects like Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward for the highest-graded passer in the country is strong evidence that he deserves a chance.