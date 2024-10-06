Minnesota's Fleck explains bold decision against USC: 'It's a big call, but it wasn't very hard'
P.J. Fleck wanted to put the final nail in the coffin when he made the decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line with under a minute to go of a 17-17 game Saturday night in Minneapolis.
The decision paid off as quarterback Max Brosmer scored his third touchdown of the night on a QB sneak to give Minnesota 24-17 lead over the 11th-ranked USC Trojans. Freshman safety Koi Perich then sealed the win with an interception in the end zone with nine seconds to go.
Why did Fleck go big when he could've had Dragan Kesich make an easy field goal and then trust the defense for less than 60 seconds?
"It's a big call, but it wasn't very hard," Fleck explained afterward. "In a game like this, 17-17, how often do you have an inch to go beat USC? You don't have it very often. We kick that field goal and make it, that's fine. They went right down the field just like they did all game. That's what they're going to do. And they don't throw the ball in the end zone like that — and we get the pick — unless we go for that. It was the decision to not just win the game, but protect the lead and allow us to play the defense we're going to need to be able to play to seal that victory."
Minnesota trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter before staging the comeback with two touchdown drives. It was similar to their comeback bid a week earlier against Michigan, when they nearly won after trailing the defending champs 24-3 in the fourth quarter. It it wasn't for a questionable offsides call on an onside kick, the Gophers would've had the ball, trailing 27-24, with more than 90 seconds and a chance to tie or win the game.
In the end, the Gophers are 3-3 with winnable games against UCLA and Maryland before and after a bye week. Minnesota could be 5-3 heading into the final four games against Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State and Wisconsin.
"Put the ball and the game in the hands of the players and let them go win it for themselves, and they did," Fleck reiterated. "I couldn't be prouder of them. What an amazing team to coach, with an incredible challenging schedule."