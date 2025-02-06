Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman already impressing P.J. Fleck at Gophers practice
Nebraska wide receiver Malachi Coleman was one of Minnesota's biggest additions from the transfer portal this offseason. He has been with the team for less than one month, but head coach P.J. Fleck is already impressed by what he has seen.
Fleck appeared on the Big Ten Network's B1G Today on Tuesday and he was asked about Minnesota's incoming transfer portal class, specifically Coleman, who was widely regarded as one of the top players they added.
"Malachi is a really good player. He's a developmental player for us. He's in the program for all the right reasons," Fleck said. "One thing we love to do is develop wide receivers here. We've had a great track record of doing that. He's got all the physical attributes. Now you just gotta be able to sharpen that and smooth that out. I think he's been really good so far, in the few weeks that he's actually been here."
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
Starring at Lincoln East High School, Coleman was highly regarded as a top 70 player in the class of 2023. He played 335 snaps as a true freshman, reeling in eight catches for 139 yards and one touchdown. He fell down the depth chart in 2024 and only saw the field on special teams.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Coleman has the physical traits you want to see out of an elite outside wide receiver. The fact that he didn't see the field last season for a 6-6 Cornhuskers team does raise some questions about what his expectations should be with Minnesota in 2025.
I do not expect Coleman to light the world on fire in 2025. He is at best Minnesota's fourth wide receiver behind Javon Tracy, Logan Loya and Le'Meke Brockington. After Nuke Hayes' performance in the bowl game, he could have to compete with him for playing time as well.
There are a lot of comparisons between Coleman and former Gophers wide receiver Dylan Wright. Both players were top 70 high school recruits, who couldn't find a consistent role at their first schools. Wright was 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, which compares quite similarly to Coleman.
My biggest takeaway from what Fleck said on Big Ten Network is that they added Coleman to develop in their system. He certainly could have a role in the Gophers' offense in 2025, but likely not as a featured pass catcher. Wright had 18 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with Minnesota, and I that could be on the high-end of expecations for Coleman this season.
Gophers full transfer portal class
- Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
- A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
- Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
- Javon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
- Logan Loya, WR, UCLA
- Malachi Coleman, WR, Nebraska
- Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
- Marcellus Marshall, OL, UCF
- Kahlee Tafai, OL, Washington
- Dylan Ray, OL, Kentucky
- Rushawn Lawrence, DL, Stony Brook
- Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
- Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
- Jeff Roberson, LB, Oklahoma State
- Brady Denaburg, K/P, Syracuse