Spring Standouts: Noah Jennings Could Unlock Minnesota's Offense in 2026

The Gophers held a spring practice open to the public on Tuesday afternoon, and it gave fans an early look at what we might be able to expect in 2026. One player who caught my eye was Cincinnati transfer wide receiver Noah Jennings. Here's why.

Minnesota is bringing back Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith, who combined for 65 catches, 873 yards and 10 touchdowns as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers on the roster. All signs point towards both players being Drake Lindsey's top targets in 2026, but the Gophers added three wide receivers from the transfer portal in the offseason.

Auburn's Perry Thompson generated the most hype and headlines as a former four-star high school prospect and SEC transfer. During Tuesday's practice, Jennings was the player who caught my eye as a potential game-changer in the Gophers' passing game next season.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Jennings has never played more than 30 snaps at the slot receiver position in any of his three college seasons at Charleston Southern or Cincinnati. It has looked like that might be a role he plays this season at Minnesota. Tracy and Smith both have more experience in the slot, but they were more effective as outside receivers last season. Whoever plays that role is seemingly up in the air, but my early lean is that we see Jennings has the primary slot this fall.

The Gophers aren't going to magically become a pass-first team in 2026, which means a No. 3 receiver likely won't move the needle in terms of the team's ceiling. But I am buying stock in Jennings, being a consistent big-play threat whenever he has the ball in his hands. Minnesota's receiver room struggled last season, with no player surpassing 500 yards. I am bullish on improvements from Tracy and Smith, so Jennings as a tertiary option makes me optimistic that we'll see improvements from the position group.

Jennings averaged just 14.0 yards per catch last season with Cincinnati, and 12.7 yards per catch throughout his college career. His true ceiling in Minnesota's system remains to be seen, but he's one player that I expect to outperform his expectations. The Gophers need to raise the floor of their passing attack in year two with Lindsey under center. The addition of Jennings to a relatively young position will go a long way in achieving that goal as soon as next season.