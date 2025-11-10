Why is Gophers football suddenly recruiting JUCO players?
The Gophers picked up verbal commitments from three Hutchinson Community College players this month. Wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr., defensive lineman KJ Henson and defensive back Michael Graham Jr. all pledged to the program following official visits, so why the sudden influx?
Minnesota hasn't signed a player who competed at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) level, also referred to as JUCO, since 2019. Elsworth C.C. defensive lineman Keonte Schad signed Hutchinson C.C. cornerback Kelvin Clemmons both signed with the Gophers in the class of 2019.
The most notable JUCO recruit P.J. Fleck has signed at Minnesota was probably Riverside C.C. QB Victor Viramontes in 2018, who notoriously did not pan out. Schad played over 300 snaps with the Gophers before transferring to Oregon State for his final season. Clemmons flipped his commitment to Houston before ever playing a snap with Minnesota. There have been a few other JUCO recruits who have signed with Fleck's program, but it has been a talent pool that hasn't garnered much success for Minnesota.
College football roster construction looks a lot different since the last time Fleck dipped his toes into the JUCO pool in the 2019 cycle. Mainly, the transfer portal and Name Image Likeness (NIL) deals have completely changed how programs build their rosters.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sued the NCAA in November 2024, and a preliminary injunction resulted in years spent at the JUCO level not counting towards NCAA eligibility in 2025. It remains to be seen if that rule becomes a full-time thing, but it certainly is notable for the three players Minnesota added, and any other current JUCO players.
The Gophers' 2026 high school recruiting class currently has 28 players verbally committed, so adding three JUCO players makes a 31-player class seem like a lot before the transfer portal even opens on January 2.
The House v. NCAA settlement from early this year ruled in favor of 105-player rosters being enforced at some point. The Gophers could have as many as 85 players returning in 2026, so 85+31 is well over the 105-player limit.
It seems notable that Fleck and his staff have decided to look at the JUCO route for the first time in five cycles, and it could be a busy offseason in Dinkytown. Minnesota still has three regular-season football games left and a bowl game. But early National Signing Day in the first week of December is looming, along with the inevitable transfer portal chaos.